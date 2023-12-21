Watch die-hard Hawks fan John Robinson win a brand new car at Wildcats game

It was certainly a surprising Christmas gift when die-hard Hawks fan John Robinson became the second supporter in as many seasons to win a brand new car for his expert shooting.
Robinson received the car from Wollongong City Motors via their 'Fast and Fierce Frenzy Shootout' initiative following his exploits with the ball at three-quarter time in the Hawks recent home game against Perth.
Showing the Hawks how it's done, the father of three shot the ball in the hoop four times inside 40 seconds from a lay-up, free throw, a three-pointer and then finally a half-court basket.
The lifelong Hawks supporter became the second person to win a brand new car in 2023 after 'Brendan from Albion Park' recorded the same feat in January of this year.
Hawks stars AJ Johnson, Tyler Harvey and Sam Froling were in attendance to hand over the keys to Robinson, as was Scott Wakeling from Wollongong City Motors Group.
"I was certainly not expecting that half court shot," Robinson told the Mercury.
"I thought if I could get to that point, it'd be good. I'd have a chance. When it went in it was certainly a shock. It was a pretty surreal feeling.
"It's certainly a good Christmas present.
"We love going to the Hawks games. The kids all have the same Robinson jerseys, they all love JR. It's good fun and it's a good family atmosphere at games."
The man with the brand new car added that the Hawks had been 'superb' of late under interim coach Justin Tatum.
On the court, the Hawks return back home to Wollongong on Saturday, December 23 when they take on Tasmania, before backing up two days later on Christmas Day away to rivals the Kings.
After breaking a 616-day drought for back-to-back wins last time out against South East Melbourne, the Hawks will look to go for a three-peat against the JackJumpers at WIN Entertainment Centre. Tip-off is 5:30pm.
