Watch die-hard Hawks fan John Robinson win a brand new car at Wildcats game

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
December 21 2023 - 11:00am
Die-hard Hawks fan with his family and Hawks players AJ Johnson and Tyler Harvey being handed the keys to his brand new car by Wollongong City Motors' Scott Wakeling. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Die-hard Hawks fan with his family and Hawks players AJ Johnson and Tyler Harvey being handed the keys to his brand new car by Wollongong City Motors' Scott Wakeling. Picture by Sylvia Liber

It was certainly a surprising Christmas gift when die-hard Hawks fan John Robinson became the second supporter in as many seasons to win a brand new car for his expert shooting.

