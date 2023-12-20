Kids' beach at Shell Cove Marina reopens for summer holidays with improved stairs

Finally, the kids' beach at Shell Cove Marina has reopened to the public this week with a fancy new set of stairs safely leading people down to the water.
Originally the beach opened in October 2021 as part of the harbour's grand opening, but fast forward to October 27 this year and it was closed for maintenance.
Coastwide Civil commenced works ahead of the school holidays to extend the existing stairs, add structural support to improve sand retention and top up the sand.
The extra stairs and sand retention structures provide greater resilience of the Kids Beach to sand loss, according to Shellharbour City Council, it also decreases the frequency of necessary sand top-ups by the Council.
Mayor Chris Homer was thrilled the space was open again in time for the summer holidays.
"I was down there the other day having a swim myself and I just noticed the beach is a lot more user-friendly," he told the Mercury.
"There was a mum and bub down there already, and the sand stays in that beach a lot better as well with the incoming and outgoing flows of the water."
