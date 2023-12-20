Bringing back club legend Darcy Madden a 'no-brainer' for Wolves

Modern-day Wolves club legend Darcy Madden will return to Wollongong in 2024.
Coach David Carney felt it was a 'no-brainer' to bring back one of the club's favourite sons for the upcoming National Premier League season.
Madden could not commit to playing with the club in 2023 due to study but now things have worked out where he can come back home to complete his course and play for the Wolves.
"It was just a no-brainer for us," Carney said.
"He's an experienced player. He can play in a few positions. He's really fit, he's got a good head on his shoulders and he knows that game really well. I was sort of sad to see him go last year but obviously things have worked out where he can come back.
"I think he'll be a great fit from what I've seen so far in training. He's got that experience and knowledge of football and he is going to be a great addition.
"He can play up and down the flanks in fullback if we need but he can also play as a centre back. So he's versatile and it's a great addition for us."
Carney has kept on board the majority of his squad from this season for next. In the list includes captain Lachlan Scott, vice-captain Banri Kanaizumi, as well as Marcus Beattie, Ethan Beaven, Harrison Buesnel, Walter Scott, Samuel Riak, Chris McStay, Takumi Ofuka and Jake Trew.
Carney has also re-signed Damon Gray, who has been at the Wolves since under 11s and made his first grade debut in the season just gone.
The coach said he was still looking to make a couple more additions to the team.
The Wolves will enter the 16-team NPL comp in 2024 before moving into Football Australia's new National Second Tier in 2025.
The Wolves will face Marconi and Sydney United away in their first two fixtures, beginning on February 17.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.