Hotel plans for Gerringong's main street

A four-storey hotel in the main street of Gerringong could be on the cards.
Sydney-based Winim Developments has lodged plans for the building, which will also include a cafe, retail tenancy and three apartments on the top floor with Kiama Municipal Council.
The Gerringong hotel would be at 105-107 Fern Street, where the Collective Beat gift shop is located, almost across from the town hall.
The plan is to have 43 rooms in the 24-hour hotel and the same number of parking spaces - 24 in a basement car park and 19 in the council car park at the rear.
In return for using the council car park, the developer plans to carry out works to improve that area
"The proposal will have significant public benefits in terms of the provision of new retail, cafe, tourist and residential accommodation in a form which complements the transitioning character of the local streetscape," the statement of environmental effects said.
There is an issue with the building's height, which is in places up to a metre above the maximum 11-metre allowed by the Kiama Local Environment Plan.
A variation request has been lodged to allow this excess height.
A traffic study lodged as part of the application said the development will generate four vehicle movements in the AM peak and 24 in the evening peak.
When the existing uses of the site are factored in the hotel development will add one trip in the morning and 16 of an evening.
"The net traffic generation associated with the DA equates to an additional vehicle every hour in the AM peak and 4 minutes in the PM peak and this traffic is distributed across the Figtree Lane and Greta Street intersection, diluting vehicle movements and impacts," the traffic study stated.
"Traffic volume increase of such a low order would have no material impact on the operation or performance of the surrounding road network and accordingly no external road / intersection improvements are required to facilitate the proposed development."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.