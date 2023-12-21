How Illawarra aged care providers stack up on performance

Performance ratings of aged care homes show Illawarra providers all rank between acceptable and good, although staffing levels are an especially common problem as a workforce shortage continues to grip the sector.
The ratings, determined by federal government agency My Aged Care, show all providers in the region scored three or four stars out of a possible five for their overall ratings.
Warrigal Mount Warrigal, Uniting Gerringong, Uniting Elanora Shellharbour, Illawarra Diggers, Hillside at Figtree, Frank and Jess Kennett Home, Piper House and Eileen Armstrong House were the best performers, with four stars.
The overall ratings consider performance on four measures: compliance (meeting government standards and regulations), quality measures (the quality and safety of care for residents), residents' experience (based on a survey of residents), and staffing (the time each resident receives care).
Illawarra Diggers gained its overall rating even though the provider, along with Warrigal Mount Terry, Uniting Farmborough Unanderra, and IRT's Five Islands, Tarrawanna and Woonona homes, scored one star for staffing, signalling a need for significant improvement.
The staffing rating is based on the care time each resident receives from registered nurses and enrolled nurses.
At all six homes, the time the average resident received care from a registered nurse each day was well below their quarterly targets - at Illawarra Diggers, it was just over a third of the target time.
The care residents received from an enrolled nurse was less than five minutes each day at all but IRT Tarrawanna (although information was not available for IRT Five Islands).
The shortage of aged care workers is a well-documented crisis for the aged care sector, both in the Illawarra and nationally.
Just one provider - Warrigal Mount Warrigal - achieved five stars when it came to staffing.
Warrigal Coniston and IRT William Beach Gardens scored the lowest of any facility on quality measures, with one star.
Quality measures consider the quality and safety of care of residents in five key areas: pressure injuries, restrictive practices, unplanned weight loss, falls and major injury, and medication management.
My Aged Care found 17 per cent of residents at Warrigal Coniston experienced unplanned weight loss, 10 per cent above the national average.
Meanwhile 48 per cent of residents at IRT William Beach Gardens were subject to restrictive practices, 31 per cent higher than the national average.
Both providers were well above the national average when it came to the proportion of residents prescribed nine or more medications, at 46 per cent of residents of Warrigal Coniston and 56 per cent at IRT William Beach Gardens.
The national average is 34 per cent.
But both homes scored four stars for residents' experience, based on a survey of residents.
Illawarra providers tended to do best on compliance, with seven - Eileen Armstrong House, Frank and Jess Kennett Home, Hillside at Figtree, Illawarra Diggers, Uniting Farmborough Unanderra and Gerringong, and Warrigal Shell Cove - achieving five stars.
Ratings were unavailable for Marco Polo at Woonona and Unanderra, and Warrigal Multicultural Village due to recent ownership transfers.
Such information will not be available until they are assessed in the 12 months under new ownership.
