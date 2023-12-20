Illawarra Mercury
Swamp Rats take out Illawarra South Coast indoor hockey final convincingly

By Tony de Souza
Updated December 20 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 1:11pm
Swamp Rats scored an easy 8-3 win over Benchmark team in the Illawarra South Coast Premier league indoor hockey final at the Illawarra hockey indoor centre at Unanderra last Thursday night.

