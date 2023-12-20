Swamp Rats take out Illawarra South Coast indoor hockey final convincingly

Swamp Rats scored an easy 8-3 win over Benchmark team in the Illawarra South Coast Premier league indoor hockey final at the Illawarra hockey indoor centre at Unanderra last Thursday night.
Simon Beaton, a former NSW indoor and outdoor player, was the three-goal hero of the team which comprised a majority of University players including brothers Kurt and Heath Ogilvie who represented Australia in the indoor World Cup in 2015 and former Kookaburra Tristan White.
The Rats dominated play over the Benchmark who appeared disjointed with only six players available and no reserves and lacking a proper uniform attire.
Rats coach Heath Ogilvie, a former 2-time indoor World Cup player, said it was a good win although it took a little while to get going then started to finish with plenty of chances.
"A shame two of their players were away," Ogilvie said.
"Unfortunately, that can happen approaching holiday season. Might have been a much closer game but both teams played well with some quite exciting play."
The Rats took six minutes to start the onslaught from Beaton before Scott Cristafi equalled scores five minutes later. But Beaton and Kurt Ogilvie then took control of the game with their goals taking the score to 3-1 at the break.
The second half saw the Rats dominate the indoor game with five goals from White, Corey Harding, Mick Jennings, Beaton and Matt Vine with Cristafi and Reuben Hurt reducing that deficit to 8-3.
In the semi-finals, the Rats beat Dapto 7-4 and the Benchmark beat the defending champions Kent Sticks 4-3.
University showed their domination over Albion Park beating them 6-3 in the women's Premier final after beating them in the outdoor final earlier in the year.
Taylah Jones scored a hat-trick with the other goals coming from Miri Maroney, Lucinda Preeo and Brooke Welsh.
The semis saw Park beat Avondale 8-0 and University beat Fairy Meadow 12-2.
In men's other grades, Wests Illawarra beat Dapto Gold 4-3 in A grade, Dapto beat Silly Ducks 5-2 in B grade, Dapto beat Figderra 4-2 in C grade and Dapto beat Wests 6-1 in D grade.
The indoor season now moves to the national championships in Canberra in early January and Illawarra is well represented in the men's and women's teams.
The men have six players in the NSW team in Heath Ogilvie, Scott Govers, Jack Hayes, Callum Mackay, Jack Donovan and Tom Miotto.
Wil Orth, Tom David, Josh Mayo and Nick Jennings will represent the Blues team.Emma McLeish, Kelsey Hughes, Lucinda Preeo, Helena Tobbe and Kyah Gray will represent the NSW women's team.
