'Fill up now' Wollongong drivers warned before Christmas spike

Illawarra drivers are being advised to fill up now before going on any Christmas or holiday road trips, as the price of petrol is set to rise.
As tensions increase in the Red Sea with Houthi forces from Yemen detaining ships linked to Israel and the United States and allied countries sending naval warships to the narrow shipping channel oil prices rose three per cent.
BP said it would suspend all shipments through the Red Sea, rerouting vessels via the Cape of Good Hope.
Ten to 15 per cent of all global trade passes through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, it's link to the Mediterranean, and major shipping lines such as Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd are sending their vessels the long way around.
Head of Media at NRMA Peter Khoury said his organisation was watching what was happening in the Middle East closely, but the initial jump could be just a blip of market uncertainty.
"We shouldn't see any direct impact yet in Australia," he said, "but we'll be watching it very closely because it potentially could have an impact if the problem continues and is sustained."
On Wednesday, the Illawarra's cheapest fuel could be found at the Port Kembla Ampol truck stop on Flinders Street, where E10 unleaded petrol was retailing for 172.9 cents a litre.
The cheapest diesel was in Albion Park Rail, where the Enhance Albion Park and NPG Albion Park Rail were both selling the heavy vehicle fuel for 178.5 cents a litre.
Mr Khoury said it was worth shopping around, with the difference between the cheapest and most expensive fuel at 50 cents on a 50 litre tank refill that would equal a saving of $25.
"Do your research before you fill up," he said.
After record high fuel prices earlier in the year, the average price for petrol fell below $2 a litre in the Illawarra in October and has been falling in the months since.
Mr Khoury said the lower prices were a result of increased oil production by non-OPEC members such as the US, after OPEC members decided to cut production in the middle of the year causing prices to rise.
This week, prices had risen slightly in Sydney and Mr Khoury said Wollongong would likely follow suit.
"I'd be filling up now if I lived in Wollongong."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.