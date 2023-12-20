Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

'Fill up now' Wollongong drivers warned before Christmas spike

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated December 20 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the cheapest fuel is to be found in Wollongong's southern suburbs, with petrol at Port Kembla servos retailing for less than 175 cents a litre. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Some of the cheapest fuel is to be found in Wollongong's southern suburbs, with petrol at Port Kembla servos retailing for less than 175 cents a litre. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Illawarra drivers are being advised to fill up now before going on any Christmas or holiday road trips, as the price of petrol is set to rise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.