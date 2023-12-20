Thousands left without electricity after possum causes outage

Thousands of households were left without power on Wednesday, December 20, after a possum had a run-in with power lines.
More than 2,500 Farmborough Heights, Cordeaux Heights and Unanderra residents were left without power from 12.58pm.
A spokesperson from Endeavour Energy said they hoped to have power restored for 2,400 residents by 2pm.
The possum short-circuited the mains at Loch Carron Avenue, Farmborough Heights. Crews are fixing the conductor before power can be restored to the remaining 100 households.
It is understood the possum did not survive the incident.
