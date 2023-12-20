Illawarra Mercury
Thousands left without electricity after possum causes outage

By Newsroom
Updated December 20 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 2:04pm
Thousands of households were left without power on Wednesday, December 20, after a possum had a run-in with power lines.

