Sold out Matchbox Twenty gig in Wollongong moved to bigger Sydney stadium

Wollongong music fans will have to travel to Sydney to see the likes of Matchbox Twenty and the Goo Goo Dolls next year after their February 20 gig was moved, despite it being sold out.
Scheduling issues sourcing the right amount of production staff for the Illawarra date was the main reason for the shift from the WIN Entertainment Centre to Qudos Bank Arena, according to the tour promoters.
"[We] didn't want to compromise on the quality of the show so it was reluctantly moved to Sydney where staffing was more available on the night," said Christo Van Egmond, the managing director of TEG Van Egmond.
"February is an intensely busy touring period in the country with a number of major arena and stadium acts.
"This has put significant pressure on the availability of specialised production personnel that includes riggers, production personnel and other production elements such as trucking and local loaders and stagehands."
The WIN Entertainment Centre can house around 6,000 patrons compared to the gig's new venue which can hold up to 21,000. Meantime, the show scheduled for Newcastle Entertainment Centre (which holds between 6-7,000 people) scheduled for February 24 will still go ahead as planned.
All existing ticket-holders for the Wollongong concert can either apply for a refund or attend the Sydney show which will be on the same night of February 20.
Mr Van Egmond said they hoped to continue to bring shows to the Illawarra in years to come.
A spokesman for Venues NSW who own the WIN Entertainment Centre said the change was "unfortunate" but they had a "blockbuster schedule of events" on the way for the first half of 2024.
"[This includes] including +Live+ and INCUBUS concert, Rodeo 4 Life, World Series of Darts and Illawarra Hawks NBL matches," Jordan Laing said.
"WIN Stadium will also welcome Freestyle Kings Live to Wollongong for the first time, ahead of the return of the St George Illawarra Dragons for the 2024 NRL and NRLW seasons."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.