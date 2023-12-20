Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Business List
What's on

Sold out Matchbox Twenty gig in Wollongong moved to bigger Sydney stadium

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated December 20 2023 - 8:40pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sold out Matchbox Twenty gig in Wollongong moved to bigger Sydney stadium
Sold out Matchbox Twenty gig in Wollongong moved to bigger Sydney stadium

Wollongong music fans will have to travel to Sydney to see the likes of Matchbox Twenty and the Goo Goo Dolls next year after their February 20 gig was moved, despite it being sold out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.