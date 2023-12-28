The Illawarra diners we said goodbye to in 2023, and those we're trying in 2024

For some veterans of the food and beverage industry, there comes a time when it's appropriate to put down the pans, turn off the fryer and enjoy a bit more time away from the sweat and grease of running a store. This year, that happened for the much loved Vera Mitrevski, of Tarrawanna Fish and Chips, Palmira and Manuel Goncalvez of Delicia in Albion Park and the Dorahy family of Dorahy's Meats in Unanderra.