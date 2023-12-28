Illawarra Mercury
Year in Review

The Illawarra diners we said goodbye to in 2023, and those we're trying in 2024

By Connor Pearce
December 29 2023 - 5:00am
Vera Midrevska and her husband Jimmy Midrevski turned off the fries for one last time in 2023. Picture by Adam McLean
Vera Midrevska and her husband Jimmy Midrevski turned off the fries for one last time in 2023. Picture by Adam McLean

Restaurants, cafes and takeaway joints went through a difficult year in 2023.

