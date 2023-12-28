The Illawarra diners we said goodbye to in 2023, and those we're trying in 2024

Restaurants, cafes and takeaway joints went through a difficult year in 2023.
Across the state, 358 hospitality venues closed their doors in the 12 months to June 30 2023, according to statistics from the corporate regulator ASIC.
For some locations it was a bittersweet farewell, while others left with a few choice words on the way out.
But in Wollongong, when one door closes another opens, and the city has also seen a crop of new eateries open their doors to keep residents fed and watered.
Here's what closed and where we'll be dining in 2024.
Having thrown everything at the Crown Street Mall diner, Tyson Orth had nothing left when Lux went into liquidation in September. But a number of contractors were also smarting after the closure, with the business owing $1.2 million to creditors, including Mr Orth himself, after it shut.
Despite frequent pronouncements that Crown Street Mall is where hospitality concepts go to die, the business and premises was picked up by a new operator late in 2023, who said he's up for the challenge in the strip that Wollongong loves to hate.
You couldn't get a more succinct description of Wollongong's dining scene than how Steen from dumpling house Ziggy's House of Noms described the town as the restaurant he ran with his partner shut in February.
The pair had run the venture for nearly eight years before calling time, but had recently opened an expanded venture at Xanadu next door.
"Let's face it, Wollongong is dead," Steen said.
Here for a good time, not a long time, could perhaps be the motto for a few of the ventures operated by the crew that brought 'dude food' to the Illawarra.
In July, Thirroul burger bar Papi Dulce closed its doors, before temporarily reopening as Busters Tavern and finally closing in October. The same month the gang's Kiama fine diner Bar Padres also shut.
The group continues to operate elevated Mexican joint Boveda and have revived the Bar Padres concept in the Buck Hamblin coffee shop.
Lovers of German cuisine in the Illawarra will need to head to the German Club in Kembla Grange after chain outlet The Bavarian closed its doors in Wollongong and Shellharbour.
Once connected to celebrity chef Neil Perry - most well known for his steak-focused fine diner Rockpool in Sydney, the shine had rubbed off at The Bavarian amid sales and splits among the restaurants' ownership group after the COVID pandemic.
In Wollongong, the prominent Crown Street location has been snapped up by Malaysian restaurant PappaRich, which shares the site with Korean fried chicken chain NeNe Chicken.
For some veterans of the food and beverage industry, there comes a time when it's appropriate to put down the pans, turn off the fryer and enjoy a bit more time away from the sweat and grease of running a store. This year, that happened for the much loved Vera Mitrevski, of Tarrawanna Fish and Chips, Palmira and Manuel Goncalvez of Delicia in Albion Park and the Dorahy family of Dorahy's Meats in Unanderra.
It is a tough and sometimes unforgiving business to be in, so some time off is well deserved for all.
It's not all doom and gloom for foodies in the Illawarra, as the last two months of 2023 saw a run of new restaurants that continue to up the city's culinary game. Here's our list of ones to try in 2024.
Opened in December by former Steelers boss Sharon Arrow and hospitality veteran Michael Graham, Balthazar is channelling fin de siecle glamour for the city's entertainment district.
There's bubbles for all budgets, and we expect many will be raising a glass to celebrate the end of 2023 and the start of 2024 at the Kembla Street location.
It's all in house at Roy's Restobar, which opened in November on Keira Street.
The two owners, Lloyd Hendricksen and Vince Gibbs, moved down from Sydney's northern beaches to open the all day European diner and are curing their own meats, pickling veggies and even whipping up cheeses themselves.
With a rustic fit-out using recycled hardwood, the pair are hoping to put down roots in the shopfront that has seen its fair share of operators in a short period of time.
After Salty Squid drew complaints about the quality and ambience shortly after opening in Shell Cove, head chef David Beus enlisted a few friends to turn the venue around.
The result? Punk Fish, a fish and chip shop with a difference, with hand-cut chips, house-made salads and fresh fish.
