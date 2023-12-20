Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 1951: Carols by Candlelight on North Beach

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
December 21 2023 - 8:53am
Looking back at December 22, 1951

Thousands gathered at North Wollongong Beach for the Carols by Candlelight.

