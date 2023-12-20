The Mercury in 1951: Carols by Candlelight on North Beach

Thousands gathered at North Wollongong Beach for the Carols by Candlelight.
The front page of the Mercury reported that 4000 people flocked to the beach, many catching special buses.
"Coloured lights decorated the approaches to the beach and the surf clubhouse, which was used as a platform for the carols choir," the Mercury reported.
Beachside residents opened their windows to enjoy the singing.
The event was organised by the Red Cross and 2WL (now known as WAVE FM) with volunteers walking around collecting donations for the charity.
From 9.30pm the radio station broadcast the singing from the beach.
Deputy Mayor Robert Brandon (who may well be the man for whom Brandon Park was named) addressed the crowd.
"I am sure you are very thankful that you are able to gather here tonight, in a free country, to worship Christ together," Alderman Brandon said.
