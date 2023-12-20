Even as a teenager, metal roofer Keaton Hartley had a clear aim - to create his "dream home".
"I'd had this vision from probably 15 years old, so my goal was to get out of school and build this house," he said.
"I've been working since I was 15. I knew I wanted to do a trade that had something to do with the house. My brother is a builder and my other brother is a plumber."
Mr Hartley was planning to buy a block somewhere in the region, and while working in Shell Cove in 2016 decided to "go for the marina, because I thought it was going to pop".
He eventually purchased a block a few hundred metres' walk from where the Shellharbour Marina is now located.
"The marina, I thought it was going to be the next Sydney Harbour," he said.
"I reckon in a few years' time it'll be a mini Sydney Harbour, it'll really be popping there."
The resulting home, the eye-catching 'Boulevard Dream' is located at 37 Harbour Boulevard, Shell Cove.
The four-bedroom home sits on 663 square metres.
"The home speaks for itself," Mr Hartley, now 30, said. "It's custom everything - every detail.
"I've splurged everywhere, I didn't hold back on anything."
Standout features include the kitchen, containing V-ZUG appliances, porcelain panel benchtops and finished in the Nero black joinery by Fenix which includes Sub-Zero fridge/freezer and integrated wine fridge.
Limestone tiles imported from Egypt surround the in-ground swimming pool, built-in barbecue and grassed courtyard.
There's also a state-of-the-art home audio system and an outdoor dining zone.
Other features include a bespoke home theatre, as well as bathrooms with heated floors, imported tiles from Italy and a white Firnza stone 1800mm bath.
Mr Hartley said it took about two-and-half years to build the home; there were delays such as a several month wait for frames during COVID.
"There was ten months just in waiting on concrete and timber, and with all the price rises I had to start and stop to save more money," he said.
"It was a big process. We could have been done in 18 months if it wasn't COVID and I had all the money at the time."
Having now lived there for a year, Mr Hartley is selling the home in order to tackle other projects.
"I feel like I've achieved that goal," he said of creating his dream home.
"I know it has that 'wow' factor. When I was building it, my vision was when people walked in, they would say, 'wow'.
"And they definitely say that. Every person who has been in it has been blown away."
Selling agent, Jeremy Hodder from Hodder & Borg said after just a few days on the market the home was attracting strong interest from Sydney, Canberra and Illawarra buyers.
"I think it's the sheer quality of the material that he's used," he said. "And it's probably the best built house I've seen in a long time in terms of just every detail has been really well thought out.
"He's used a really vast array of textures and finishes. It's got a really good blend of concrete, timber, high ceilings, a lot of natural light.
"And his choices with even just the furniture and the black joinery and how it all comes together, I think it's just very well done."
The home is for sale via Expressions of Interest, expected to close at the end of January.
Mr Hodder said there wasn't a price guide available for the home.
However, a comparable sale is 4 Seaside Avenue, Shell Cove , which sold off-market earlier this year for $5 million.
"It's really something else," Mr Hodder said. "It's meticulously put together... It's very special."
