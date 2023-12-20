East Corrimal siege drags on for 14 hours after police called to attempted break-in

Police have barricaded an East Corrimal street after an early morning incident, setting up a perimeter around a unit block which was still in place 14 hours after an attempted break-in.
Police said they were called to a unit block in Birch Crescent, at 2.15am on December 20, responding to reports of the attempted break-in.
A police operation started after officers from Wollongong Police District were unable to speak with a 41-year-old man.
A perimeter was established and police remained on scene into the late afternoon, with heavily armed officers and specialist police surrounding the unit block.
They set up a tent along Birch Crescent, for equipment and supplied, with the road which backs onto Bellambi Lagoon blocked off in the section between Thalassa and Dobbie Avenues.
Multiple police vehicles and paramedics were parked along the street.
Police said the situation is contained and there is no immediate risk to to the public, however local road closures remain in place and they urged people to avoid the area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.