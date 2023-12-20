Illawarra Mercury
East Corrimal siege drags on for 14 hours after police called to attempted break-in

Natalie Croxon
Kate McIlwain
By Natalie Croxon, and Kate McIlwain
Updated December 20 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:05pm
Heavily armed police on Birch Crescent, where a siege has been unfolding since the early hours of Wednesday morning. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Heavily armed police on Birch Crescent, where a siege has been unfolding since the early hours of Wednesday morning. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Police have barricaded an East Corrimal street after an early morning incident, setting up a perimeter around a unit block which was still in place 14 hours after an attempted break-in.

