Flinders drug dealer ejected from motorbike during midnight police chase

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 20 2023 - 9:51pm, first published 5:45pm
Adam Mitchell Fahey. Picture from Facebook
A Flinders drug dealer who was ejected into the air after crashing a motorcycle during a high-speed police chase was soon after found with 38 grams of meth stashed in his bumbag.

