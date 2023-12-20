Flinders drug dealer ejected from motorbike during midnight police chase

A Flinders drug dealer who was ejected into the air after crashing a motorcycle during a high-speed police chase was soon after found with 38 grams of meth stashed in his bumbag.
Adam Mitchell Fahey sped past a fully-marked highway patrol car while riding a stolen Suzuki motorcycle on Northcliffe Drive, Berkeley about midnight on February 12, prompting police to do a U-turn and follow him.
Fahey, 30, repeatedly checked over his shoulder as his speed increased up to 90kmh in a 70kmh zone, riding through two roundabouts and ignoring police officer's warning lights.
A pursuit was initiated. Fahey continued driving erratically and swerved between lanes when approaching Kembla Grange Bunnings, before driving through a red light and turning onto the Princes Highway.
Fahey then crossed unbroken centre lane lines against the flow of traffic, dodging several cars, with the chase terminated due to safety concerns. However, police watched on as smoke began billowing from the stolen bike which then flipped, ejecting Fahey into the air.
Police found him lying under the vehicle near a pool of fuel which spilled due to the crash. The unlicensed driver attempted to get up and run, however, was hindered by his own injuries.
Fahey's bumbag was searched which uncovered several resealable bags of meth, totalling 37.88 grams.
He dialled into Wollongong Local Court from custody on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited drug, supplying a prohibited drug, failing to stop during a pursuit, and driving a conveyance without consent of the owner.
Fahey will learn his sentence date in February.
