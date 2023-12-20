Port Kembla rapper tried claiming reward for victim's stolen motorbike

A Port Kembla rapper who threatened a victim's stolen motorbike would be set on fire if he didn't cough up the $1,000 reward he advertised on Facebook has learnt his fate for his "clumsy" offending.
Michael Lee Stoklasa, who raps under the moniker StokzStandard, pleaded guilty at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday to having stolen goods in his custody.
The male victim posted on Facebook offering the $1,000 reward for information which led to the return of his black 2019 Yamaha MT07 motorcycle which was stolen from his Staff Street address on the evening of November 23.
The victim was approached by a woman named Britney when he was conducting a canvas for CCTV footage in the area. She said she would ask her friends in Mangerton if they had any leads and passed on her phone number.
Britney later contacted the victim and during this conversation he offered her $3,000 for the motorcycle's return. The following week Britney sent the victim screenshots of a text conversation between herself and Stoklasa, however, redacted the rapper's personal details.
In the texts, Stoklasa, 31, said he would return the stolen item if no police got involved and the Facebook post was removed. Britney said she no longer wanted to be involved as the messenger and passed on Stoklasa's phone number to the victim.
The victim repeatedly asked for proof that Stoklasa had his motorcycle and called him on FaceTime - with the email stokzstandard@icloud.com displayed. The victim didn't know Stoklasa's name, however, police were able to connect the dots.
The victim identified his vehicle and the pair began making arrangement for its return for $1,000 on December 2.
Stoklasa stated he received the motorcycle from another man and if the exchange wasn't done that day, he would give it back to the man and it would be blown up. The victim reneged the promise and instead reported the matter to police.
Police arrived at Stoklasa's Crana Place, Mangerton unit about 6pm that evening and found the motorcycle in his laundry. They arrested the budding rapper and towed the stolen item it to the police holding yard for further examination.
Defence lawyer Max Staples said Stoklasa admitted his offence was "stupid" and "clumsy", with the magistrate pointing out he wasn't assisted by his "extensive" criminal record.
Stoklasa was handed a 12-month community correction order.
