How a Wollongong invention helped a quadruple amputee secure the job of her dreams

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
December 21 2023 - 10:27am
University of Wollongong student Charles Crisp fits the prosthetic device to Grace in the CVGT Employment's Disability Employment Service office in Wagga Wagga. Picture supplied by the University of Wollongong
Two University of Wollongong engineering students have invented a device to help a Wagga Wagga woman with a disability secure the job of her dreams working with horses.

