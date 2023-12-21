New spinal cord trial offers hope for Wollongong man who broke his back 13 years ago

Nearly 13 years after he broke his back, Dean Martelozzo knows nothing already in existence will help him walk again.
But a new trial which he's involved with has given him renewed confidence this will change.
"To be blunt, research is my only hope," he said.
"There's no pill, there's no lifestyle change, there's no operation that I can go and have, that's going to mitigate the effects of having my spinal cord injury - only the research is going to make a difference."
The 33-year-old North Wollongong resident was injured in a ski accident in France in 2011, after he bought a one-way ticket to Europe when he finished his undergraduate degree at the University of Wollongong.
"I was snowboarding in the terrain park and I was hitting jumps and, basically, I hit a new line of jumps that had just been opened that morning with too much speed," he said.
"I broke my back in four places and completely shattered my T12 vertebrae which impaired my spinal cord. I've been a paraplegic ever since."
Like many people with spinal injuries, he has an "incomplete" injury, which means he has some sensation in his lower body, but is unable to walk and has reduced control below his belly button.
This is where the eWalk neurostimulation trial, led by Neuroscience Research Australia's Spinal Cord Injury Research Centre, comes in.
An international effort, it is seeking participants to contribute to help trial spinal cord injury treatment in Sydney and Melbourne, with experts hoping to engage a total of 50 participants to see the effects of neurostimulation.
Mr Martelozzo, who has a demanding job in finance and also one of the founders of the Headlands Distillery, hasn't been able to commit to the full 12-week trial yet.
But, in his role as an ambassador for SpinalCure Australia, which is helping fund the trial, he got the chance to try out neurostimulation to help test how it would work for trial participants.
"They needed some people to help gather the initial data," he said, describing how researchers placed electrical pads on his skin to run electricity through his spinal cord.
"The most fun was when I was in the harness and I was on the treadmill and people were actually helping guide my feet," he said.
"I was trying to send the messages down to my feet that hadn't been used for years and trying to remember what's involved in actually taking steps."
"It was really enjoyable, but also quite mentally draining and a lot harder than I would have expected."
Mr Martelozzo said neurostimulation had already led to exciting improvements for some people with spinal injuries overseas.
"Obviously we all want to be fully cured and jump out of the chair and go for a run, but there's a lot of steps in between and they are all a lot bigger than it would seem to someone who hasn't lived through this," he said.
"Even just making the smallest kind of improvements, like partial sensation or being able to feel pain when you're sitting on something or being able to move your arm can be exciting."
Executive Director at SpinalCure Duncan Wallace, who was hit by a drunk driver almost 40 years ago and became a quadriplegic, believes promising advances with neurostimulation mean newly injured people should no longer be told they will never walk again.
"It wasn't so long ago that a cure for a spinal cord injury was considered an impossible dream," he said.
"Today there are treatments that are starting to show promise - and it's a journey where each step along the way can make a real difference."
He said the eWalk trial - and a similar one for quadriplegics called Get A Grip which aims to stimulate arm function - were among the largest trials of their kind and were building on promising work overseas.
He urged anyone with a spinal injury who may be eligible to consider signing up to the important work.
"There's no promises - this is not going to work for everybody - but it's not just the neurostimulation treatment," he said.
"You also get 12 weeks of top notch walking therapy with the assistance of physios which would be very expensive to get anywhere else and you just might achieve some great benefits from that."
It is a blind trial, which means half the participants will receive physiotherapy but not the neurostimulation, and requires a 12-week, three-times-a-week commitment.
"We would very much like to hear from anybody thinking about being involved in this or our other trials we have," Mr Wallace said.
"If they're not eligible for this one, there are others in the pipeline that they may well be eligible for."
