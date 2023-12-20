When is a deadline a deadline, asks candidate after cut-off time changes

A proud Mumirimina man living on Wodi Wodi country said he's "disappointed" in the way Shellharbour City Council handled his application to be on the council's Aboriginal Advisory Committee.
Last Tuesday, December 12, Shellharbour councillors received a list of names of people who had been recommended to be on a number of community committees that advise council.
Mick Moon had submitted an application to be on Shellharbour council's Aboriginal Advisory Committee the morning of Friday, December 1, prior to the advertised deadline of 4pm.
The deadline for the Aboriginal Advisory Committee as well as the Aquatics and Active Recreation and Disability Access and Inclusion committee had already been extended from November 3.
But on Tuesday Mr Moon's name was not on the list of committee members.
"They sent me an email on the Friday saying it didn't make the business paper, and that's it, I haven't heard anything more."
Mr Moon, who is councillor Maree Duffy-Moon's husband and a former Labor candidate for Shellharbour council, said he was hoping to share insights between Shellharbour and Tasmania, where the Mumirimina people are from, as well as promote connections between Aboriginal people in Shellharbour and local government.
"I was just hoping to get involved and know what's going on in the community and lend a hand where I can," he said.
During the Shellharbour council meeting to confirm the nominees, Councillor Rob Petreski asked why "a number of people" that were identified at a previous briefing were not included in the final list.
Mayor Chris Homer said the additional people would be considered at Council's next meeting in February.
Council CEO Mike Archer confirmed the names had been received by the deadline, before council governance officer Flora Lepouras later clarified the business paper had already been prepared prior to the applications were vetted.
"There were a number of applications received on the last date but the business paper had already been prepared, and [applicants] had been notified they would be considered at the next council meeting," she said. "Basically their applications hadn't been reviewed before the business paper was prepared."
Normally, committee members serve a term of two years, however with local government elections in September this year, committee appointees this year will have their terms end in September.
With his application not going before council until February, Mr Moon said he'd be "upset" to miss a meeting, but as a "newbie" was just there to learn and help.
A Shellharbour council spokesperson declined to specify how many applicants to advisory committees were caught up in the delay.
"Any applications that were not considered at the 12 December meeting will be included in the business paper at the next Council meeting in February," the spokesperson said.
"A tight turnaround in business papers meant some applications had not been assessed in time. They will be included in February business papers."
Mr Petreski said the earlier than advertised cut off "raises concerns about process".
Mayor Homer replied that the matter had already been explained and it was "just due process".
"There is no conspiracy about it."
At the December 12 meeting, Mr Moon's nominated committee was a point of controversy, after council moved for the minutes of a previous meeting of the Aboriginal Advisory Committee to be endorsed.
The controversy stemmed from a proposal to rename council's wards A, B, C and D to the Dharawal words for compass directions, garru (north), guya (south), ngarawan (east) and waga (west).
This proposal was put forward in the Aboriginal Advisory Committee, however was only noted by a meeting of councillors, not endorsed.
Clr Petreski said it was "bizarre" that council could go back and change committee minutes over the members of the committee, however Mayor Homer said the minutes were not being changed.
"I was at the meeting."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.