'We've really cut back': Cost of living crunch hits Illawarra families this Christmas

Christmas is a time of celebration, but this year people across the Illawarra are getting creative on how to bring the cheer without breaking the bank.
According to NAB, six in 10 Australians are changing their spending habits this Christmas due to rises in the cost of living.
And the Illawarra is no different.
"There's not as much disposable income," said T, an anonymous Mount Warrigal mother.
"We've really cut back."
Her family has made "substantial changes". Rather than surprising her children with gifts, she has asked them what their most valued gift would be "and then work[ed] the budget around that".
And finances also are affecting their Christmas dinner plans.
Usually one member of the extended family would put on dinner but now they're "sharing the load, for time and financial reasons."
"It's affecting us a lot," she said.
Nerida Sutton is another mother cutting back on Santa's list this December. She has focused on "needs" rather than "wants" for her kids.
"We're spending less on presents," she said. "They get to choose one big thing."
Her family also gets crafty every year to save money. Her kids make cards and gift tags, and "we use pillow cases instead of wrapping paper, both for the expense and the rubbish," said the Fairy Meadow resident.
One Oak Flats mum said her children were older, which helped them understand the real meaning of Christmas and recognise the difficulties of an increasing cost of living.
"The kids have been warned," said Fiona McLauchlan. "This year it's more about spending time with family ... less about lots of gifts."
She also had a genius time- and money-saving tip for anyone with a long shopping list: "Give them gift vouchers to go and buy things for themselves in the sales."
Gifts and food can often be a massive proportion of Christmas spending, especially for those who celebrate with an extended family.
"If you're doing Christmas lunches or dinners, can you afford to have everyone over?" said Donna Murray. "It's about not being able to do all the same things."
The Windang resident has a lot of relatives, so has been shopping for gifts throughout the year in the sales.
"You're just looking for a bargain so you can afford to get something for everyone."
Courtney Dagama, from Warrawong, recommends Secret Santa: "it reduces the cost by hundreds of dollars," she said.
Her family will also share the cost of Christmas dinner with a potluck barbeque, "instead of putting it all on one person".
Young people are really feeling the pinch.
"It's basically one day at a time in terms of money and budgeting at the moment," Olivia Carvalho said.
"I've been the one to pioneer Secret Santas through my partner's family, as traditionally they would buy each other gifts," said the Barrack Heights resident.
"It takes some getting used to, but I think everyone is reaping the rewards."
Grant Tecles, of Calderwood, says his family always shares costs and Christmas organising work, but that they're also cutting back this year.
"Spending less on presents than we normally would, that's the main thing - but the same Secret Santa as normal," he said, "and we're all sharing the cost of the meal."
"The people who do Christmas all themselves - I think it would be a lot harder for them."
Some more mature people without mortgages were more relaxed about holiday spending but could see the affect on their kids and younger people.
"I'm part of the generational divide," Tom Pastor, of West Wollongong, said.
"But younger people do a lot tougher - millennials and mortgagees."
Kristy Van Duin echoed these sentiments: "It impacts our children, when they've got mortgage payments with higher interest rates ... they've done the maths, if they sold their house now they'd be in debt because they bought in the boom."
The former Illawarra resident, who now lives in Queensland, said she had travelled down to support her two kids and pad out their supplies of Christmas staples.
"It's the older generation looking after the younger generation," she said, "here's a huge great thing of toilet paper, here's a Christmas ham. It takes the pressure off."
Retirees Maureen Chamberlain, from Dapto, and Wendy Jones, from Berkeley, agreed they were feeling less financial pressure than younger age groups, but still had some great savings tips.
"I always found the Christmas Clubs to be good, and they still have those," said Maureen, "and I always shop for specials."
"Don't pay full price for anything," said Wendy, "wait a week or two and it'll be on sale - guaranteed."
