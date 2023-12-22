Illawarra Mercury
'We've really cut back': Cost of living crunch hits Illawarra families this Christmas

RT
By Rosie Thomas
December 22 2023 - 11:48am
Mothers across the Illawarra are cutting back massively on gifts and finding creative ways to bring festive magic for their children. Picture by Anna Ward
Christmas is a time of celebration, but this year people across the Illawarra are getting creative on how to bring the cheer without breaking the bank.

