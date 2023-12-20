Bulli beach fence: 'Did the jumbo size get ordered by accident?' locals ask

A new fence along part of Bulli beach has been bagged by locals who say it is ugly, oversized and different to the image shown during public consultation.
Wollongong City Council has erected the fence along a widened path for pedestrians and cyclists, saying it is needed for the safety of people using the path near a small incline leading to the beach.
With posts up to 1.6m high the fence looks bigger than in images publicising the project on signs nearby, which have a smaller fence, further from the hill's edge. These were the pictures shown to people during the consultation.
"Did the jumbo size get ordered by accident?" asked one local resident, which sparked some spirited words among more than 200 comments on a Woonona-Bulli community social media page.
"What an eyesore," said another. "The height of the fence is ridiculous. Money would have been better spent where the children's playgrounds at Bulli Beach and Bellambi Beach face the cycle way. Ugly!"
Another said it was "A fence we didn't need and no one asked for, but we all paid for."
An engineer pointed out the job was a good one given the slope of the hill, but others said said it was very different to images shown to the public before the work.
Another local said the high railing was confusing: "I don't get what it is meant to do, given the bottom rail is so far from the ground. Looks like a perfect spot now for a little one to come unstuck."
Some mocked the concreting but a Wollongong City Council spokeswoman said the work was not finished.
The council said the fence was a "safety barrier and a requirement of safety standards".
"It's also a requirement of safety standards, as the widening of the path means that pedestrians, carers with prams, cyclists and those on mobility scooters are now closer to a rock revetment supporting the pathway above the sand," the spokeswoman said.
"The revetment, or series of large boulders, are essential as they help protect the beach and foreshore area from coastal erosion when the seas and swells are large."
"The design of the fencing and the larger diameter timber posts is in keeping with the local environment, and was confirmed as the most appropriate option following community consultation."
The council spokeswoman said construction was not yet complete.
"Once the works are finished, a large part of the footings that can be seen around the posts will be covered over and the look will be more in keeping with the artists' impression shared as part of the consultation.'"
The Mercury asked if there had been anyone injured there but the council did not answer this question.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.