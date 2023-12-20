Illawarra Mercury
Bulli beach fence: 'Did the jumbo size get ordered by accident?' locals ask

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated December 20 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 6:58pm
Clockwise from left: The new fence taking shape, the council's artist impression, the backside of the fence on Wednesday, the small hill in September before the project started. Pictures by Ben Langford.
A new fence along part of Bulli beach has been bagged by locals who say it is ugly, oversized and different to the image shown during public consultation.

