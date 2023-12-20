Unanderra restaurant hosts Christmas Eve meal for those in need

For Unanderra restaurant owners John and Aleida Dwarte, hosting a free Christmas Eve meal for those doing it tough is a way of giving back to the community that has supported them.
The Ambiance Ristorante proprietors are putting on a three-course lunch for up to 80 people in need, inviting them to come and enjoy a meal and company.
On the menu are pastas and breads, porchetta - "our version of a Sunday roast," Mrs Dwarte said - and steak, and panna cotta and brownies.
Children will get their own special three courses.
"It's something very special and we look forward to it each year," Mr Dwarte said.
Mrs Dwarte said the previous two years have been dinners but with Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday this time around, they thought it would be nice to do a Sunday lunch.
Mr Dwarte said their customers often asked how they could contribute, so the couple also collected donations of toys to give to any children who came to dine at their Christmas Eve meal.
"I think it's really nice they can come here for a nice Christmas lunch and the kids can go away with something special," he said.
Any toys left over will be offered to families who couldn't make the lunch.
The offer continues on a tradition of generosity that Mr Dwarte's parents, Glenn and Katia, have established at their McDonald's restaurants (they partner with St Vincent de Paul to put letters in Christmas hampers inviting recipients to a free meal on Christmas Eve).
Mr Dwarte explained that he was brought up with the principle that those who were fortunate should give back.
"Our business wouldn't succeed without our community, so we need to give back," Mrs Dwarte added.
She said she hoped it was something that other businesses across the Illawarra would pick up to help even more people.
Limited spaces were still available on Wednesday morning. To enquire, call Ambiance Ristorante on 4271 1430.
Charities, community organisations and businesses are making sure people who are vulnerable this Christmas are able to enjoy a meal.
Below are places offering a free or low-cost meal in the lead-up to Christmas or on the day.
They are among a list collated by Food Fairness Illawarra of organisations providing not only meals, but hampers and other food relief this Christmas.
The full list is available at foodfairnessillawarra.org.au/low-cost-free-meals-directory-printable.
Free and low-cost meals in the Illawarra this Christmastime
