Incomplete roof works cause end-of-year chaos at Port Kembla courthouse

Incomplete roof works caused water to pool inside a Port Kembla courtroom on Wednesday, creating end-of-year chaos as magistrates and lawyers deal with final matters before the Christmas period.
Upgrades to the Port Kembla courthouse roof - which has been prone to leaking during rainfall - have been ongoing for more than a year.
Scaffolding has remained erected out the front of the brick building on Darcy Road since at least November 2022 as the renovations continue.
The works have inconvenienced the court in the last few months, including on October 27 when one courtrooms was forced close due to leaks.
The interruptions came to a head after the rainfall on Tuesday, December 19 which caused one of the two courtrooms to become inundated with water on Wednesday morning.
Dozens of cases listed in the "flooded" court were quickly shifted to a spare courtroom at Wollongong, about a 15-minute drive away.
Magistrate Michael Ong, lawyers and their clients resumed business as usual at the busy Wollongong Local Court from about midday - with one Illawarra woman Melissa Martin sentenced to 20 months' jail for serious fraud matters.
She was escorted into custody, however, was bailed that afternoon after a severity appeal was lodged.
Meanwhile, a cleanup operation at Port Kembla began. The Department of Communities and Justice said it was aware of the damage to the ongoing roof works, which were further impacted by recent bouts of extreme weather.
"The repair work taking place at the courthouse has been impacted by recent hot weather and rain events," a spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added the upgrades will continue while the courthouse closes over the festive period and is expected to be completed by the end of January, weather permitting.
It is understood matters listed at Port Kembla may move to Wollongong in the first sitting week of the year, which begins on January 8.
Hundreds of matters are heard at Port Kembla each week, from driving matters to alleged murders.
Recent high-profile cases heard there include the respective domestic violence matters of former Farmer Wants a Wife contestant Samuel Messina and Dragons player Francis Molo.
A children's court also runs one day per week at Port Kembla, with recent matters including the 15-year-old girl charged with the murder of Kristie Mcbride.
