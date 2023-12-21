Edmund Rice College plans for new $12 million building

Plans for a new building at Edmund Rice College is aimed to avoid an asbestos containment cell in the school grounds.
The Mt Keira Road school has lodged a development application for a new Technical and Applied Science (TAS) building with Wollongong City Council.
The $12 million two-storey building is proposed to be built on one of the two sports ovals on the eastern side of the main entrance.
This will see the one remaining sportsfield, McCabe Oval, reconfigured to run in an east-west direction with tiered seating along the southern side of the building.
A large asbestos containment cell is located underneath part of the playing field.
"In previous construction that occurred, asbestos was found in some locations on the site," said a statement of environmental effects lodged as part of the TAS building development.
"This led to the preparation of a Remediation Action Plan (RAP) and the site was subsequently remediated in accordance with the findings of that RAP.
"This resulted in the encapsulation of asbestos within a containment cell."
The new building has been located so as to avoid any impact on that cell.
"It is intended to dispose of any unexpected finds in accordance with the environment management plan and as required by relevant legislation," the statement of environmental effect said.
"If necessary, this may include the equivalent provision of a containment cell which is located underneath the proposed building."
The application stated the new building would allow TAS classes to be held in the one structure, rather than in two separate buildings as is now the case.
Also, it would remove the 175-metre journey to the classrooms now taken by items delivered to the school.
"Furthermore, when students undertake their practical lessons, this often occurs outside to more easily deal with the scale of the material and pieces being constructed," the application stated.
"To facilitate this, equipment needs to be wheeled in and out from the building and placed on a sloping paved area which is also an inappropriate outcome. This area is open to the sky, does not provide any disability access nor any weather protection during inclement conditions - all of which is unacceptable."
The development application is on public exhibition until February 8.
