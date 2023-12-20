Bowral landfill owner fined for 'hiding' tonnes of asbestos from EPA

The former owner of a Bowral landfill has been fined over the unreported dumping of almost 7000 tonnes of asbestos - more than double what he was allowed to accept.
Ibrahim Elmustapha was the director of Southland Waste, which occupied a landfill site at Kiama Street in Bowral - across the rail line from residents.
That company was deregistered in February 2021 and Elmustapha has since pleaded guilty to six charges of supplying false information about the volume of waste collected to the Environment Protection Authority (EPA).
According to Land and Environment Court papers relating to Elmustapha's sentencing, between September 2017 and March 2018, there was 6987 tonnes of asbestos dumped at the landfill site that went unreported to the EPA.
Under the environmental protection licence issued by the EPA, the Bowral landfill site was authorised to accept no more than 5000 tonnes of asbestos waste a year.
As part of the environmental licence, Elmustapha was required to provide the EPA with monthly records identifying the quantity of waste received at the Bowral landfill.
"During the offending period, Elmustapha provided false and misleading information about waste to consultants engaged by Southland Waste to prepare the monthly records," the sentencing ruling said.
"That information failed to include information about waste received at the Bowral landfill from three major customers."
It meant that Elmustapha avoided paying $1,970,903.37 in levy liabilities to the EPA, while collecting payment for waste disposal from those three major customers.
The EPA uncovered the breaches in 2018 during an investigation that included covert surveillance and video monitoring of the landfill site.
The EPA alleged there was an inference that Elmustapha supplied false information to obtain a financial benefit by avoiding paying the levy.
Elmustapha disagreed with that claim, though Land and Environment Court Justice Rachel Pepper found the offences were committed for financial gain.
Justice Pepper found his actions posed a risk of harm to the environment, though not at the time the asbestos was dumped.
"The risk of harm that arose was in respect of the unreported general solid and asbestos waste at Bowral landfill, which also undermined the integrity of the regulatory regime," Justice Pepper stated.
In deciding sentencing Justice Pepper noted Elmustapha had entered an early guilty plea, however said there was "no evidence of any remorse or contrition" and she could not "wholly rule out" his chance of re-offending.
Justice Pepper found Elmustapha guilty of the six offences and fined him $263,000 as well as ordering him to pay the EPA's professional costs.
