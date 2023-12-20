Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Bowral landfill owner fined for 'hiding' tonnes of asbestos from EPA

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
December 21 2023 - 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A former Bowral landfill owner failed to report to the EPA almost 7000 of asbestos dumped at the site. File picture
A former Bowral landfill owner failed to report to the EPA almost 7000 of asbestos dumped at the site. File picture

The former owner of a Bowral landfill has been fined over the unreported dumping of almost 7000 tonnes of asbestos - more than double what he was allowed to accept.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help