Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

No tents after 8pm: Wollongong's crackdown on New Year's Eve campers

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated December 21 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Campers along the North Wollongong foreshore on New Year's Day, 2014. Council rangers will be out this year to ensure all shade structures and tents are down by 8pm. Picture by Kirk Gilmour
Campers along the North Wollongong foreshore on New Year's Day, 2014. Council rangers will be out this year to ensure all shade structures and tents are down by 8pm. Picture by Kirk Gilmour

Council rangers will be looking to discourage campers on the North Wollongong foreshore area over the festive season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.