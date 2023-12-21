No tents after 8pm: Wollongong's crackdown on New Year's Eve campers

Council rangers will be looking to discourage campers on the North Wollongong foreshore area over the festive season.
In previous years, Stuart Park and JP Galvin Park had become tent city, with people staying put after celebrating New Year's Eve.
Since 2018, Wollongong City Council has been cracking down on the illegal campers, ensuring shade structures and tents are removed by 8pm.
Council staff will again be out over the break to ensure no-one chooses to stay the night on the foreshore.
"Council is anticipating a lot of people visiting our beaches and outdoor spaces, especially over Christmas and New Year's Eve," Wollongong Lord Mayor said.
"We love our beaches, reserves and parks and these rules are in place to keep people safe and to limit the damage to our public spaces."
As well as the rule on shade structures and tents, council rangers will also be looking out for people parking on grass reserves, median strips or in any other prohibited and unsafe locations.
Fines could be issued for those who break the rules.
"The other message we have for people is to please do the right thing with your rubbish," Cr Bradbery said.
"Help us keep our natural areas beautiful for the next person by putting your rubbish in the many bins provided.
"If the bin is full or you can't find one in arms-reach, take your rubbish home with you. The same goes for sporting equipment, shade structures, towels and other picnic items. Take whatever you bring with you to the beach, home with you."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.