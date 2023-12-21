Santa drops by 'thriving' Illawarra Cycle Club for Christmas carnival

Santa made a special visit to Illawarra Cycling Club's annual Christmas Carnival held recently at the picturesque Unanderra velodrome.
Santa arrived on his Harley Davidson tricycle to the excitement of a large number of junior Illawarra cyclists.
"This was made possible by our local well known businessman Tass Kollaras (Santa) who is continually volunteering his time and giving back to the local community," Illawarra Cycle Club director of coaching Terry Doherty said.
Doherty said apart from Santa's arrival, another highlight was the performance of nine-year-old cycling sensation Sam Cochrane in the junior wheel race, recording a great win narrowly defeating Grace Lesui and current NSW state champion Grace Alcock.
In the elite division wheel race World Masters champion Gary Mandy in a close finish defeated Tom Irons and Charles Alcock.
In the elite sprint Gabriel Jakobsen took the honours displaying sensational speed around the Unanderra velodrome.
"I'm very pleased with the standard of riders and huge increase in participating riders," Doherty said.
"I can't wait for next year. I'm sure bigger and better things are in store."
