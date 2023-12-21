Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Junior Sport

Santa drops by 'thriving' Illawarra Cycle Club for Christmas carnival

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated December 21 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Santa arrived on his Harley Davidson tricycle to the excitement of a large number of junior Illawarra cyclists. Picture supplied
Santa arrived on his Harley Davidson tricycle to the excitement of a large number of junior Illawarra cyclists. Picture supplied

Santa made a special visit to Illawarra Cycling Club's annual Christmas Carnival held recently at the picturesque Unanderra velodrome.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Santa drops by 'thriving' Illawarra Cycle Club for Christmas carnival
Santa arrived on his Harley Davidson tricycle to the excitement of a large number of junior Illawarra cyclists. Picture supplied
Santa dropped by Unanderra Veldorome for the Christmas carnival
Agron Latifi
No comments
How Illawarra plans on tackling new rugby rules set to shake up the game
Illawarriors coach Sean Barrett has backed Rugby Australia's decision to implement a new trial that will see the legal height of tackles in the game lowered to below the sternum from February. Pictures by Anna Warr and Adam McLean
The legal height of rugby tackles is now below the sternum
Agron Latifi
No comments
Watch die-hard Hawks fan John Robinson win a brand new car at Wildcats game
Die-hard Hawks fan with his family and Hawks players AJ Johnson and Tyler Harvey being handed the keys to his brand new car by Wollongong City Motors' Scott Wakeling. Picture by Sylvia Liber
John Robinson became the second Hawks fan in as many years to win big.
Jordan Warren
No comments
Wollongong Wolves expand board to lead them into new national era
Former Socceroo and club coach Luke Wilkshire will be one of three new board members for the Wolves going forward. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Additions have been made in the Wolves backroom staff.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Junior Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help