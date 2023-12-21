Mr Crown staff member allegedly wounded during violent armed robbery

A man seriously wounded a female staff member after he robbed the popular Mr Crown nightclub of more than $800 on Monday evening, court documents allege.
Wollongong resident Daniel Lambert was arrested and charged with a single count of robbery while armed with an offensive weapon causing wounding or grievous bodily harm.
The 37-year-old made no application for release when his matter was mentioned at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, with bail formally refused by Magistrate Michael Love.
Tendered court papers state Lambert stands accused of threatening and robbing two Mr Crown staff members - a male and female - of $830 in cash shortly after he entered the venue about 9.30pm on Monday.
Police will allege Lambert was armed with a large kitchen knife approximately 30 centimetres long and wounded the female staff member with it during the robbery.
"It's alleged he hit the 20-year-old female employee with a knife, before fleeing the scene," a NSW Police spokesperson said in a statement.
"A fellow employee, a 22-year-old man, rendered assistance, before she was taken to Wollongong Hospital by ambulance for treatment for injuries."
Lambert was arrested in Market Street about 1pm on Tuesday. His matter was adjourned to January 10.
