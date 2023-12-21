Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Re-sale profitability in the Illawarra increases

Brendan Crabb
By Brendan Crabb
Updated January 2 2024 - 9:02pm, first published December 21 2023 - 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gross profits from re-sales in the Wollongong LGA are up slightly. Picture: File image
Gross profits from re-sales in the Wollongong LGA are up slightly. Picture: File image

One expert believes that 2023 has been "another good year" for re-sellers in the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Crabb

Brendan Crabb

Illawarra/South Coast property reporter

I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.