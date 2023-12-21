How the Illawarra Hawks plan on toppling Tasmania JackJumpers

The game plan of shutting down the opposing teams' key players has worked a treat for the resurgent Illlawarra Hawks over the last four games.
The Hawks though will have to come up with a bit more to beat the Tasmania JackJumpers in Wollongong on Saturday night.
That's the opinion of not only interim head coach Justin Tatum but his captain Tyler Harvey.
Illawarra reaped the rewards when they held the NBL's leading scorer Bryce Cotton to just seven points, beating the Perth Wildcats 100-82.
Last Saturday they were helped by the withdrawal of Mitch Creek pre-game but the Hawks were just as ruthless defensively in shutting down South East Melbourne Phoenix' guns Gary Browne and Alan Williams, on their way to recording back-to-back wins for the first time in almost two years.
Tasmania, who has had the wood over the Hawks, winning six of the seven contests they've played since entering the competition in the 2021-22 season, don't rely on just one or two stars to get them going.
This isn't lost on Tatum, who is also expecting a fired-up JackJumpers at WIN Entertainment Centre hell-bent on arresting a two-game losing run of their own.
"I know [JackJumpers coach} Scott [Roth] will have them hungry to get back to winning ways," he said.
"We will have to be ready to step up at both ends of the court. Tasmania are a bit different to who we have played recently, they have a lot more players across the board that we have to worry about.
"But we will have a good game plan and it's important we play to our strengths also."
This view was shared by Harvey who added the Hawks would need to be locked in for 40 minutes to get the job done against the fourth-placed JackJumpers (9-7 win/loss record).
"I think every team in this league is built so uniquely. They have Milton Doyle who is playing at a great rate, [Jordan] Crawford is playing at a great rate and they all play well off each other," he said.
"They are a team that play like a machine, they're very systematic so we are going to have to lock in for 40 minutes against Tassie to get the job done."
Harvey downplayed the Hawks' poor record against Tasmania, stating Illawarra were just concerned with winning as many games as possible.
"We're in a good place at the moment. We need to keep building on our positive momentum, finding our flow as a team, offensively and defensively," he said.
"We had a stretch where in New Zealand, our first game [under Tatum's coaching] when we won, we played great defensively.
"Our offence was trying to catch up, so we're trying to put two and two together, every single game. Obviously defence is first, but we added a couple more things on the offensive end to hopefully keep our rhythm and keep our flow.
"But everybody is playing great right now.
"We have guys one through 15 that are playing unbelievable minutes for us and we got to keep that up."
The Hawks are hopeful that Dan Grida, who didn't suit-up for the Phoenix clash because of an ankle injury, could return for either the game against the JackJumpers or the Christmas Day clash two days later against the Kings in Sydney.
"I love the way we're trending right now. JT has us going up the right direction," Harvey said.
"We're playing great. Everybody feels good. The mood is good and let's just keep this positive momentum going.
"Hopefully we get the Gong rocking on Saturday.
"The aim will be to try and take care of business on Saturday and then worry about beating the Kings and taking care of business on Monday.
"We don't have the luxury of picking and choosing games that mean more than the other.
"Obviously, Sydney is a great team. We know what they present, but our focus is on Saturday and then when Monday comes, we'll focus in and lock in on that.
"But every game is so big for us, we can't look at one game as more important than the other."
