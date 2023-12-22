South Coast oysters back on the menu for summer

Local oyster farmers were in overdrive in Merimbula having received the all clear to open the Entrance and Top Lake harvesting areas just in the nick of time for Summer holidays.
They have been harvesting and shucking since December 19 when the Entrance opened and since December 20 when Top Lake opened.
Both areas were closed for harvesting after the heavy rainfall that hit the Far South Coast in late November/early December.
Industry support officer at Sapphire Coast Wilderness Oysters Anna Simonds said the water quality of local estuaries was sampled regularly and sent away for testing overseen by the NSW Food Authority.
"We have a world class shellfish program in NSW," Ms Simonds said.
Oyster farmers had been standing by, waiting for the all clear and hoping that Merimbula would come on stream in time for Christmas.
In fact Merimbula is now the top estuary in NSW for oyster production with almost 12.5million produced in 2022/23.
"The local industry is a significant oyster producing region, with 35 per cent of all Sydney Rock oysters grown here on the Sapphire Coast," Ms Simonds said.
"Multiple farmers should have got some away to wholesale markets," Ms Simonds said speaking on Thursday, December 21.
However much of the produce will sold into the local market.
"It's good news for locals and visitors, who will be able to source Sapphire Coast oysters. And there's a flow-on effect to restaurants. The area opened just in the nick of time for Christmas," Ms Simonds said.
Nelson Lagoon has been open since December 12 and Wapengo Front Lake is also open although the Back Lake is not. Wonboyn and Pambula Lakes are not expected to be open before Christmas.
Despite not all lakes being open, Ms Simonds said things were looking pretty positive .
"We're farmers and sometimes we miss a Christmas or Easter thanks to the weather. But locally we are really just starting our peak harvest period, so our oysters will continue to be in great condition for months to come.
"So if your favourite estuary remains closed, consider purchasing some in the first half of next year," Ms Simonds said.
But for all those oyster lovers for whom Christmas isn't Christmas without a plate of Sapphire Coast oysters, Merimbula's opening is very good news.
