Dodgy Mangerton banker swiped almost $60k from five clients' accounts

A magistrate has admonished a former banker from Mangerton who swindled almost $60,000 from five customers by transferring the funds into her own accounts.
Melissa Sue Martin started working at ANZ Bank in 2010 and transitioned into a new role at Insignia Financial in November 2020, having completed fraud training for both roles.
Investigations into the 34-year-old's dodgy dealings began a year into her new role after several fraudulent transactions were made to her personal accounts between March 2020 and July 2021.
Using the login details of an unaware male colleague, Martin accessed the accounts of five customers without their authorisation, embezzling a total of $59,206.59.
She fully withdrew a deceased woman's account in February 2021, transferring $16,297.21 into her own Bendigo Bank account.
Magistrate Michael Ong said the woman's widow was made aware of Martin's fraudulent conduct which could "only be described as abhorrent".
In another instance, Martin withdrew $16,592.56 from another woman's account, and on a separate occasion, swiped $14,666.53 from another customer.
She admitted to embezzling the funds in an interview with a financial investigator in December 2022, and said she did so to buy and repair a vehicle.
Martin was sacked, however, she later secured employment at the NSW Rural Fire Service as an administration assistant.
She was arrested on October 26 after she attended Lake Illawarra Police Station at the request of officers.
Martin, dressed in all black, sat quietly in Wollongong Local Court as she confirmed guilty pleas to five counts of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.
Magistrate Ong said Martin's offending involved a significant degree of planning and that she abused her position of trust.
He criticised her letter of apology, saying Martin appeared to be "more concerned about a criminal conviction" and the impacts on her future employment, rather than the effect her conduct had on her victims.
The magistrate said character references labelled Martin as "trustworthy" - a description he couldn't accept due to the nature of her offending.
Defence lawyer Ted Neaves pointed to a doctor's report which outlined Martin suffered extreme anxiety, depression, and embarrassment.
He said the motivation behind her offending was to provide for her mother and father, adding she posed no risk to the community.
However, Magistrate Ong was unmoved and sentenced Martin to 20 months' jail, with a non-parole period of 10 months.
She was escorted into custody, sparking an emotional response from her mother who repeatedly cried, "no no no" and "if you're taking her, you're taking me with her".
A severity appeal was lodged and Martin was granted bail that afternoon under conditions that she report to police daily and not work in any role involving managing or accessing financial accounts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.