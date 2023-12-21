Illawarra Mercury
Dodgy Mangerton banker swiped almost $60k from five clients' accounts

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
December 21 2023
A magistrate has admonished a former banker from Mangerton who swindled almost $60,000 from five customers by transferring the funds into her own accounts.

