The Illawarra property stories that made headlines this year

Property stories once again proved popular with Mercury readers throughout 2023.
Whether it was former St George Illawarra Dragons players buying and listing homes, high-profile sites transacting or pubs changing hands, there was plenty of eye-catching news within the region's property market.
In this week's newsletter, check out some of the property stories that were the most viewed by Mercury readers this year.
He may never win over some of the Dragons' faithful, but NRL coach and former player Trent Barrett listed his luxury Barrack Point home, with expectations that it could score a record-breaking price.
The five-bedroom, five-bathroom Hamptons style new-build, has a prime waterfront position along with plenty of high-end inclusions.
Documents reveal the property was bought by the Parramatta Eels assistant coach in 2019 for $1.764 million.
It then had an older style home on the block with the current impressive digs built in 2022 by the Barretts.
Barrett wasn't the only former Dragon who was active in the property market in 2023.
Former Dragons star and Origin representative Trent Merrin snapped up a Barrack Point home in October.
The selling agent said he couldn't disclose the final sale price, but said the home had a guide of $2.5 million to $2.75 million, and sold "within that range".
The sale of some high-profile sites throughout the region also resonated with readers.
The former site of the North Wollongong Bunnings store has new owners.
The site, listed for sale earlier this year, sold for $40 million.
Wollongong Investments No. 7 Pty Ltd, a "special purpose vehicle" of Sydney-based developer Level 33 were the successful purchaser.
Whether it's their favourite watering hole or not, the sale of pubs in the Illawarra always attracts attention.
The Unanderra Hotel has been acquired by the Oscars Group, one of NSW's largest hospitality groups.
The sale price was $14.5 million; the venue was sold by Redcape Hotel Group in an off-market transaction.
Other recognisable locations had less luck in finding a new owner in 2023.
The dilapidated 'Minnamurra Mansion' in Dunmore initially had a price reduction in August, before later being taken off the market.
The property, featuring six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, is a large run-down and unfinished two-storey building located at 71 Fig Hill Lane.
