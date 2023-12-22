Christmas crisis: Illawarra's summer surge in domestic violence revealed

Scroll down for helplines
While many will be looking forward to a restful break, for some people the festive period is the most dangerous time of year.
Christmas always sees a jump in referrals to domestic violence services, but there has been a bigger-than-usual summer increase this year.
"In the last four days the team has responded to approximately 150 referrals for women in our community experiencing domestic violence" Jess Fuller, from Illawarra Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service (IWDVCAS), said.
"This has again surpassed our expectations."
Laura Brooks, mental health team leader at the Illawarra Women's Health Centre, said 85 per cent of the work her team does is related to domestic violence.
Family pressures of Christmas, increased alcohol use, and additional time at home are all factors in holiday-linked violence, but conditions experienced in 2023 has meant there's been a huge increases in financial stress matters, too.
"Financial pressure and hardship, the stress over the Christmas period trying to make ends meet - that's been exacerbated by the current cost of living," Ms Brooks said.
The effect is clear - compared to Christmas 2022: "Our domestic violence crisis walk-ins and phone calls have probably doubled," she said.
"We've had a huge increase in crisis walk-ins ... and current clients phoning in.
"It's not the Disney picture that we all saw growing up."
This is not anecdotal. New statistics show domestic violence assault reports to Illawarra police hit a five-year high this year, rising by over eight per cent, from 913 to 988.
If someone is in any sort of danger, Women Illawarra's general manager Michelle Glasgow said, "they should seek the immediate assistance of police by ringing 000".
"As we've seen in the last few years, domestic and family violence has the potential to turn very dangerous very quickly," she said. "We've lost too many women this year to intimate partner violence."
Alcohol use and drug use is always a risk factor for violence. What might start as festive fun can become something more dangerous.
"Traditionally, Australia has been a heavy binge drinking culture, and Christmas is no exception," Ms. Glasgow said. "It directly has an impact on the experiences of safety for women and children."
Children at home need entertainment, which can add to stress, and they lose access to the protection of regularly seeing their teachers.
This "can increase pressure on victims ... they're not only trying to protect themselves but also trying to deescalate abusive violence to protect their children," Ms Brooks said.
"Over the summer period, [abusers] might be off work or more present."
Increased levels of family time can strain patience and tempers.
"Women are constantly working very very hard to stay safe," she said.
Ms. Glasgow highlighted that domestic violence can take a lot of forms, and violence from a current romantic partner who lives with you is just one kind.
"It could be between siblings, cousins ... it affects the whole family unit."
Christmas is a common time for estranged or abusive ex-partners to suddenly increase frightening behaviours or demand to see kids they might usually have no contact with.
"It could be abusive texts, emotional abuse, turning up to women's homes, demanding to see children, making threats, physically assaulting women," Ms. Brooks said.
"This time of year we see a lot of ... demand[ing] contact with their children when they have not had contact with them all year."
"When there's been a history of very severe abuse and quite high risk behaviour, that can be very scary for women to try and manage," she said - especially if they're isolated or trying to keep a cheerful holiday mood for their children.
The advice from all the services is to be proactive and to have a Safety Plan in place.
Do not hesitate to reach out to the police if there is an immediate risk of danger.
"Wraparound and support services can come in after the event and support you but if you're at immediate risk you do need the immediate support of police," Ms. Glasgow said.
Ms. Fuller recommended some ways to keep Christmas holiday lower-risk: "if you have been invited to an event that you do not feel safe attending, it is ok to say no.
"Have a safety plan if you need to leave quickly, let people know where you are."
Witnesses, neighbours, and family members have a responsibility to take action if they see or hear something concerning, she added.
"Contact the police promptly ... everyone plays a role in preventing domestic violence."
Families and communities should try to provide support where they can, Ms Brooks said, "whether it's their daughter, whether it's a family friend."
Felicity, the Aboriginal Focus Worker at IWDVCAS, said that a lack of reliable information on support routes may worsen the impact of domestic violence for First Nations women.
There could be hesitation to contact police or scepticism of services perceived to be associated with the government, she said.
She highlighted that there is specialised and culturally-specific support available through platforms like 13Yarn, Aboriginal Medical Services, and Aboriginal Counselling Services.
