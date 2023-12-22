The onfield - and off-field - action that raised Illawarra eyebrows in 2023

From massive suspensions to court appearances and just bad behaviour in general, it's been another year of controversies in Illawarra sport.
Some of the incidents happened on the field and were in turn dealt with by the relevant sporting bodies, others crossed the sporting lines and were dealt with in courts of law.
In no particular order, here's a list of some of the incidents that raised the eyebrows of sports fans in 2023 ...
Before Christmas day 2022, rising Dragons star Talatau 'Junior' Amone learned of the strict bail conditions imposed on him after he was charged with attacking a tradie on a Warrawong rooftop a month earlier.
Now, almost 12 months on, having been found guilty and sentenced, the NRL is on the cusp of shredding the 21-year-old's contract, reportedly valued at $500,000 a season.
He was given a notice by the NRL regarding his "deregistration" on the afternoon of December 19. Amone has five days to respond.
The Dragons star was found guilty on a number of charges including intimidation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He was given a two-year intensive corrections order, forced to do 300 hours of community service and also fined $1000 by the court and ordered to pay compensation to the victim.
Tyrone Robert's 18-match ban
A NSW Rugby League judiciary panel ended the season of Warilla Gorilla five-eighth Tyrone Roberts after a wild series of events against Jamberoo in May.
Roberts faced multiple striking and reckless high tackle charges after being sent off in round eight clash.
Footage showed Roberts being dragged away by his own teammates and then later, having been sent off, inviting Jamberoo players to continue the confrontation.
Roberts' suspension continues into the first two months of season 2024.
Group Seven general manager Ashton Sims supported the process, but stressed the incident does not reflect the behaviours and attitudes of the competition or its clubs.
Tyrone Roberts was prominent on the field for only a brief portion of the season but he also featured off it in 2023.
In March he sobbed when granted bail after being busted driving while disqualified for the third times in two months.
He spent a weekend in custody and was clearly relieved at being released.
In May when the matter returned to court he emerged a happier person, having escaped with a stern warning from Magistrate Claire Girotto.
"I don't think this is the crime of the century, but what else can I do if you keep doing it?" she said.
"You've got a bright future and you could screw it up if you go in (to jail)."
Another matter that was passed up the line to higher authorities involved an Illawarra District Junior Rugby League match at Port Kembla.
Five people charged with code of conduct breaches and banned for a total of 60 matches.
The punishments were handed down after an on-field melee at the Thirroul-Port Kembla U15 years second division match in July.
The ugly scenes, which started on the field, spilled over into the crowd, with three police cars responding to calls for help.
Illawarra District Junior Rugby League interim manager Blake Edwards said the incident was the worst of its kind for a number of season but was also "out of character".
While the young half made many a public walk up the steps at Wollongong Court, he wasn't the only person associated with the Red V who appeared before a magistrate over the past 12 months.
Francis Molo, former Dragon now Wests Tiger Jayden Sullivan, former reserve grader Jayden Morgan and retired players Matt Cooper and Trent Merrin.
Prop Francis Molo received an an 18-month conditional release order after facing charges of stalking or intimidating and intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm.
The NRL suspended and fined him after the off-field incident in 2022.
The Dragons released a statement confirming the club "supports" the governing body's decision.
Sullivan, who was released from his contract in August, escaped conviction for his indiscretion.
He appeared in Nowra Local Court in February after pleading guilty to driving while suspended.
Former Dragons reserve grader Jayden Morgan was given a slap on the wrist for dealing a small amount of cocaine to an undercover cop at a North Wollongong nightclub in August.
He copped a 12-month conditional release order without conviction.
Former backline king Matt Cooper copped a tongue lashing from a magistrate in July for using his phone in his car in July.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming ultimately dismissed the charge however delivered a stern warning to 44-year-old.
There was the matter involving former Dragons forward Trent Merrin and his ex-partner in the first half of the year. After much delay the matter was eventually dropped in November.
Hunter Clayton escaped with minor injuries but his mum is livid at NSW Rugby League for what she labelled as a 'soft' punishment for the player who tackled on her son.
The referee sent off the Nowra player involved in the incident, which happened during the U16 Nowra Warriors-Port Kembla clash.
But 16-year-old Hunter's mum, Candice Lee Staff, was horrified at the one-week suspension the tackler was handed.
Decide for yourself: check the video here.
Verbally abused rugby ref says enough is enough and quits
Longtime rugby referee Paul Chambiras quit the sport having been verbally abused once too often. His decision came after a second-grade fixture between Kiama and Shamrocks at Ocean Park this season.
The experienced whistleblower was "shooked up and inconsolable" after the game and has since notified the IDRU and Rugby Australia he was quitting refereeing for good.
"This abuse has been going on for ages, and it needs to stop. I'm ...pissed off," Chambiras said.
"I've been refereeing for 20 years. I got my ticket in 2004, the last three years I've been refereeing on and off here in the Illawarra."
Of the match itself, he told reporter Agron latifi: "It was an absolute farce. I'm not going to cop that type of abuse anymore. One player told me to f... off twice."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.