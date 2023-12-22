Illawarra Mercury
Home/Community/History

The Mercury in 1988 ALP looks to expel Mairi Petersen

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
December 22 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ALP looked to expel Mairi Petersen after she handed out how to votes for her husband George, who was running against a Labor candidate. Picture by Greg Totman
The ALP looked to expel Mairi Petersen after she handed out how to votes for her husband George, who was running against a Labor candidate. Picture by Greg Totman

Looking back at December 23, 1988

Mairi Petersen is facing expulsion from the Labor Party after handing out how to votes for her husband, George.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.