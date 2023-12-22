The Mercury in 1988 ALP looks to expel Mairi Petersen

Mairi Petersen is facing expulsion from the Labor Party after handing out how to votes for her husband, George.
Mr Petersen was the former Labor member for the seat of Illawarra.
He was expelled from the party in 1987 for voting against the ALP's workers' compensation amendments.
At the March election, Mr Petersen ran as a candidate in that seat under the banner of the new party he founded, the Illawarra Workers Party.
The ALP allege Mrs Petersen - who was still a member of the party's Shellharbour branch - was handing out how to votes for him.
Labor's Terry Rumble was running for the seat of Illawarra and party rules forbid members handing election materials for anyone running against an ALP candidate.
Party assistant secretary John Della Bosca refused to confirm any details, saying ALP policy stopped him from commenting on internal party matters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.