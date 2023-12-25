The Mercury in 1997: Next season is do or die for the Steelers

The 1998 season was already looking bleak for the Illawarra Steelers.
Before a ball had been kicked in the 20-team competition following the ARL-Super League war, bookies were tipping the Steelers at 40/1 longshots to win the competition.
That wasn't great news for the club, especially with the governing body planning to cull teams over the coming seasons.
The Steelers needed a good 1998 to have any chance of surviving as a stand-alone club.
"I can tell everyone one thing - 1998 will be the year of the test," Steelers CEO Bob Millward said.
"It will be the biggest test of the Illawarra community and its rugby league fraternity. If everyone in the Illawarra and South Coast really does want a team playing in the top competition, they will have to show it next season."
The Steelers didn't do enough in the 1998 season - they missed out on the 10-team finals series, finishing 12th on 23 points.
In 1999, they merged with the St George Dragons.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.