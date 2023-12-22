The biggest moments for Illawarra football in 2023 and what's next

Another year has come and gone, but 2023 was like no other for football in the Illawarra.
The impact of a successful home FIFA Women's World Cup saw the region's football participants get inspired by the Matildas' semi-final finish, whilst the Wolves were thrust back onto the national stage for the first time in about two decades with the National Second Tier set to commence in 2025.
In the local leagues it was a monumental year. Football South Coast's inaugural Illawarra Women's Premier League got up and running, with Woonona claiming the league and Shellharbour upsetting the Sharks in the grand final.
In the men's game, there were many gripping story lines.
In the Premier League, Albion Park claimed their first bit of silverware for some time by blitzing the league however they would bow out in the finals series, paving the way for in-form teams Cringila and Coniston to meet in the grand final.
It's a feat not often seen with second versus fourth in the decider, but that is what Illawarra's football fans were treated to at WIN Stadium on the final day of the season.
The average pundit walked into Wollongong Showground thinking that the Lions had the game in the bag. But that is the beauty of the sport, it doesn't always follow the script.
In truth it wasn't the best of games, but grand finals rarely are. In the end, Matt Floro - who is familiar with scoring winners at WIN Stadium after he won it for Wollongong United against Dapto Dandaloo back in 2015 - set Coniston up for the win with a goal straight after the half-time break.
Franc Pierro's men held on for the 1-0 win and then cue scenes of elation.
Meanwhile in the division below the District League, Gerringong took everyone by surprise. After coming up from the Community League after years of trying to be promoted, the Breakers snuck into the finals but once they got there looked at times like they were going all the way.
The were halted one game away from a grand final by the eventual champions Fernhill.
Speaking of the Foxes, they defeated league champs Shellharbour in the grand final in one of the most entertaining deciders in recent history, winning 5-3.
But these events just skim over what was a huge 2023. Let's take a deep dive into the most important moments for football in the Illawarra this year.
It was perhaps a 99 per cent almost certainty in the eyes of the Wolves and their fans for some time, but what a relief it was to finally see the Wolves confirmed for Football Australia's new National Second Tier.
It took years of work behind the scenes from the backroom staff and finally it all paid off in November of this year.
It's no secret that the Wolves need the region behind them for this process to work and fair play to Football South Coast and the Illawarra Stingrays. Both have got behind the Wolves and have welcomed a national team in the region.
Nostalgic Wolves fans will remember the times when the club won back-to-back titles in the old National Soccer League but since the inception of the A-League, the Wolves have had their fair share of ups and downs.
With two expansion spots still up for grabs in the A-League for the season after next, the Wolves will also be quietly confident that they can rise back to the top competition in Australia sooner rather than later.
But the National Second Tier spot is definitely a great starting point.
For the first time ever, World Cup fever hit Australia and also the Illawarra.
The tone was set before a ball had even been kicked, with junior players in the region buzzing to see their favourite Matildas taking on the best in the world on their own turf.
"My favourite player is Ellie Carpenter because she has my name and she's a defender like me," young Russell Vale junior Eleanor Hunter said prior to the tournament opener.
"I'm really excited because I really want them to win," Tiffany Hunter said.
"They're going to win against Ireland and Sam Kerr, Hayley Raso, Mary Fowler and Cortnee Vine are going to score," the group of girls said.
Of course it was made easy to get keen for the Cup with a couple of former Stingrays in the squad. Caitlin Foord (a Warilla junior) and Mary Fowler were key to the Matildas' run to the final four, where they were knocked out by England in Sydney.
The World Cup had a great impact on football in the Illawarra, with participation numbers continuing to grow amongst girls and boys.
In a few years we will look back on just how massive the Cup was for the Illawarra properly.
All eyes were on league champions Woonona to claim the first ever Illawarra Women's Premier League grand final but Shellharbour were there to spoil the party with a 2-0 extra time win.
The general conscious was that the first season of the new competition was a positive. Football South Coast's new comp gave women the chance to play at the same level as the men.
With six teams joining the first comp and the same six again playing in 2024, it gives the region the chance to discover the next potential Matildas from the Illawarra.
The 2024 comp promises to be a tasty one just quietly. Long-time league dominaters Albion Park will want revenge on those above them this season, whilst Woonona will be hungry to rectify that grand final defeat to Shellharbour.
The teams that will be going again next year include: Albion Park, Bulli, Shellharbour, Thirroul, University and Woonona.
22 years.
That is how long Coniston fans had to wait between drinks for grand final success. The 1-0 win against Cringila was the club's first top-grade IPL grand final victory since beating Port Kembla 4-0 in 2001.
No one, not even the most diehard Cono fan would have predicted a grand final win after coach Rob Jonovski was let go midway through the campaign.
Club stalwart Franc Pierro was brought into the role. After a bumpy start to life as coach, the former club captain got his team humming.
In the end, he took them from seventh place on the table to grand final champions in a matter of months.
"I'm ecstatic mate, the guys really deserve it - I'm so proud of them. Everyone at the club is so proud of them. We saw today what we can do," Pierro told the Mercury after the victory.
"We knew we could get to this point and we showed that now. Before the game started, we were confident all week that we could take it out. And they've just come here today and done just that.
"We came from seventh to taking out a grand final. It was one step as a time as we always said and the guys are the ones that believed in the process. Now they're seeing that come to fruition.
"It's incredible. We will remember this forever."
The story of fellow grand finalists Cringila was also sensational.
Rookie coach Jorge De Matos, filled with a bunch of youngsters, finished second in the league and despite coming up short when it mattered most, built a team set up for success for the next decade if they play their cards right.
Of course it helps having a 30-goal a year striker in Peter Simonoski, but the likes of Jonah Kalmanidis, Andre Dias, Ekoue D'Almeida, Harrison Taranto and Anthony Krsteski all showed leadership qualities at a young age.
The Lions are here to play for the foreseeable future in the Illawarra Premier League.
Whether it was from the Wolves in the form of 18-year-old Damon Gray, or via the Stingrays who have a reputation for building young talent, there were plenty of young guns to emerge in 2023.
Unanderra junior Gray has been at the Wolves since the under 11s and was called upon by coach David Carney for his debut this season.
"Is he talking to me?"
That was the initial reaction from nGray when Carney called upon him to enter the field at Wanderers Football Park to make his senior debut for the club he has played at since he was 11.
At the time, the Wolves were down 2-1 away to Western Sydney. Carney called upon the 18-year-old to change the game.
The Unanderra local spent just over half an hour on the pitch and by the end, it finished 2-2.
"I've been playing with the 18s up until that point and throughout the season I've been getting opportunities off the bench for the under 20s," Gray said.
"I was just told that I'd be on the bench and you need to be ready but not to be expecting to play."
Meanwhile the Illawarra Stingrays filled an extremely youthful team in 2023 and the stars of the future like Ella Giles and Alex McKenzie.
The latter was rewarded for her brilliant season at the back with a deal with A-League Women team Canberra United.
And who could forget the brilliant achievements of the Stingrays under 16 team after taking out the league championship.
"The work ethic, the commitment, I'm just trying to find superlatives for them. Their whole commitment and the sacrifices that they've made from last year to now has been sensational. The growth I've seen up until now I've seen in them as people as well is amazing," coach Ewan Boff said.
It's easy to dismiss Wollongong Olympic because of inconsistencies in the league, but the quality they have in their squad is second-to-none and they were rewarded with the Bert Bampton Cup as a result.
In the end Olympic were deserved winners but it was a testament to Port Kembla for pushing them all the way, albeit to no avail in the end in a 1-0 defeat.
Matt Bailey's team defeated Wollongong United 2-1 in the IPL grand final in 2022 and continued winning more silverware 2023.
A goal by silky striker Harry Callahan early in the second was enough for Olympic to win.
"It's another good achievement for the club," coach Bailey said.
"I thought we played well. We like the big games. We seem to be able to compose and execute in the big occasions. Credit to the boys in the team, we are still missing a few players but to get the job done today means a lot to the club."
This columnist may be somewhat biased in the sense that he bleeds sky blue, but the atmosphere at the Wolves versus Sydney FC NPL game was second to none.
The atmosphere was made by a couple of reasons.
Firstly, Sydney FC's A-League active supporter group The Cove made the trek down the highway and were in full voice of their team.
The 'wolf den' were also loud in voice and a number of families made the call to come out and watch some Sunday arvo football.
But in the end, it was the home support cheering loudest as the Wolves recorded a 6-2 win.
Wolves midfielder Chris McStay said post-game that the atmosphere was something that he would like to see more at the NPL level.
"This is what Australian football needs. All the youngsters coming out supporting the local sides," he said.
"The NPL has some great talent. So it's great to see it and hopefully it's the same next home game."
Take a breath over the holiday period, because after a huge year, we will go again in 2024.
There will be huge excitement as the Wolves prepare for their final year in the state National Premier League comp before the move to the second tier.
IPL men and women teams will currently be in the midst of pre-season with hopes and dreams of lifting trophies, whilst the Illawarra Stingrays will continue to build under Steve Gordon and his crop of young troops.
Football South Coast and grassroots clubs will have a big year on their hands junior wise with participation numbers expected to grow drastically.
But let's be frank... who knows what will happen? And that's the reason why we love the game.
