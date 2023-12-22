Illawarra Mercury
Scooter Dave wins award for keeping Lake Illawarra safe from sharps waste

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated December 22 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 1:10pm
David Williamson, also known as Scooter Dave, with his Basil Ryan trophy for his environmental work in Lake Illawarra. Picture by Sylvia Liber
David Williamson, also known as Scooter Dave, with his Basil Ryan trophy for his environmental work in Lake Illawarra. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Barrack Heights man David Williamson has seen a lot of litter, in fact he's collected 750,000 cans and bottles, but it's the weapons and syringes he's found sprawled across the streets of Lake Illawarra that really keeps him awake at night.

