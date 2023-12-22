Scooter Dave wins award for keeping Lake Illawarra safe from sharps waste

Barrack Heights man David Williamson has seen a lot of litter, in fact he's collected 750,000 cans and bottles, but it's the weapons and syringes he's found sprawled across the streets of Lake Illawarra that really keeps him awake at night.
The pensioner is known to most as 'Scooter Dave', a man who goes out of his way to help those in need and have a chat along the way.
"I keep the place clean for other people and for visitors to our area ... it gives me something to do instead of just sitting around," Mr Williamson said.
The former school cleaner rides his mobility scooter from his Barrack Heights home to Windang Bridge collecting bottles and cans along the way and then donates the funds collected through the Return and Earn scheme to charities.
In six years he has donated $70,000 to local charities, the equivalent of about 750,000 bottles and cans.
For the mammoth effort, he has been recognised by Wollongong City Council's environmental Rise and Shine Awards.
It's the second time Mr Williamson has been awarded the Basil Ryan Award, which is named after a West Wollongong man who collected 110 bags of rubbish in 1986 using a rope pulley system to lift and load the bags for removal.
The good samaritan has collected 20 needles throughout the Lake Illawarra-Barrack Heights area.
"The thing that worries me the most is that I've picked some of them [syringes] up outside schools, now that's where the kids are," Mr Williamson said.
He also has found about 40 knives along Windang Bridge and Lake Illawarra, such as a 13-inch carving knife.
"I think it is because they've been fishing all night just in a hurry to get out of the place. The knives are just here they probably forget to pick it up," he said.
He urges people fishing to be more careful and to not leave behind their knives along the foreshore.
"Look at this knife here, if that was a gun, you'd have police coming from everywhere. With knives you can do just as much damage if not more ... it's just unbelievable."
Alongside Mr Williamson, eight people and one business were acknowledged at the Rise and Shine environmental awards night on December 8.
Merilyn House was awarded for being a long-time active member of both the Rise and Shine and Bushcare programs.
"As one of the founding members of the Helensburgh Landcare group, Merilyn has been instrumental in battling weeds in the northern suburbs as well as advocating and protecting the city's history through her work maintaining the Old Helensburgh Railway Station," Mr Bradbury said.
Cathy Carr was awarded the Fiready Volunteer of the Year for reducing bush fire fuel in her area with neighbours for 13 years.
