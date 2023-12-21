Free One Direction concert heart of court case over theft claims

A free concert by boy band One Direction was at the heart of a court appeal from the promoter of a 1998 Wollongong charity concert.
In 1998, Mark Filby set up the Storm Aid concert at Stuart Park, which included performances by Mental as Anything, Jenny Morris, James Reyne and The Whitlams.
Since last year, Filby has been involved in a court action where he alleged the promoters of a 2013 One Direction tour stole his idea for a free concert tied into a promotion with Coles.
During a February 2013 meeting between Filby and representatives from promoter Nine Live (now known as TEG) for a product he was trying to promote known as "Cashtime", he claimed he put forward that idea.
At the start of the meeting with Nine Live's Geoffrey Jones, Filby claimed Jones told him the costs of the tour and asked him how he would underwrite it.
Filby then explained how they could set up a partnership with someone like Coles or Woolworths, and run a contest to underwrite the tour.
The promoter later did just that, with Coles offering customers a chance to win one of 10,000 tickets to a free One Direction show by purchasing certain products.
When Filby saw this promotion launched in Coles, he did not immediately complain to Nine Live that they had used his information, because he was still hoping they might pick up his Cashtime idea.
It wasn't until after Channel Seven also passed on Cashtime that he looked at court action over the free One Direction concert.
The original court ruling - which Filby lost - disputed aspects of Filby's claimed conversation with Jones, questioning whether Jones would have spoken about the company's financial position with Filby, who he had just met.
Filby lodged an appeal against the original court decision, claiming the judge's findings about the exchange at that meeting were erroneous, and disputing the findings on whether the information was confidential and that there was misuse of that confidential information.
The appeal court judges found it "objectively unlikely" that Filby would have spoken at length and in such detail about a One Direction concert at a meeting to plug his own separate project.
Nor did they accept it as likely Jones would have disclosed information about the cost of the tour to Filby "when he had not met Mr Filby before and knew nothing about him".
The appeal judges also ruled against Filby's claim that his information carried with it the expectation of being kept in confidence "as it was valuable information".
The judges felt any information Filby did put forward "was insufficiently unique" to be considered confidential information.
The judges described Filby's talk as "a gratuitous communication of information in response to a casual enquiry from Mr Jones".
The judges felt it was "highly unlikely" people developing sponsorship for the One Direction tour would have independently come up with the Coles idea at the same time Filby met with Jones.
However, because the appeal judges felt that the information did not have "the necessary quality of confidence", there was deemed to be no misuse of confidential information.
The Court of Appeal at the Supreme Court dismissed Filby's appeal and ordered he pay Nine Live's court costs.
