Revealed: The Illawarra's most expensive home sales of 2023

While high-profile listings such as 'Villa Carla' and the Minnamurra Mansion failed to find a buyer in 2023, plenty of high-end Illawarra homes did sell last year.
From Gerroa to Woonona, the homes' locations spanned different parts of the region.
In this week's newsletter, we take a closer look at these eye-catching homes.
In February, a home in the much sought-after location of Gerroa sold in the "very high $6 million" range.
Although undisclosed at the time, it was ultimately revealed that the sale price for 78 Stafford Street was $6,828,000.
According to CoreLogic records, the home sold after 287 days on the market.
In September, an absolute beachfront home in Barrack Point obliterated the sale price record for the southern Illawarra suburb by nearly $3 million.
The luxurious home is located at 41 Junction Road.
CoreLogic records show it sold for $6.8 million after 48 days on the market.
The four-bedroom home is set on a level 1353 square metre parcel of land and backs onto the beach.
The sale of a luxury Woonona property shattered the residential sale price record for the suburb by $2 million in May.
The home at 60 Beach Drive, Woonona sold for $6,200,000.
The home had a price guide of $6 million-plus.
Set near the end of a waterfront cul-de-sac close to Woonona Beach, the absolute waterfront property boasts stylish interiors and eye-catching outdoor entertaining, as well as four bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple living spaces.
There were other significant sales in Gerroa last year.
In May, the home at 76 Stafford Street, Gerroa sold for $5.5 million.
Available to the market for the first time, the family home boasts views overlooking Seven Mile Beach, stretching from Black Head past Coolangatta Mountain and the hinterlands beyond.
A Sydney-based buyer kicked off 2023 in fine fashion, snapping up a home for more than $5 million.
The four-bedroom home at 110 Headland Drive, Gerroa sold for $5.1 million in January.
According to CoreLogic records, it sold after 256 days on the market.
The Hamptons-style home is in an elevated position.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
