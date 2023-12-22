Oak Flats man burnt young McDonald's worker by throwing hot coffee in anger

An Oak Flats man who was asked to park in a McDonald's waiting bay while running late for a flight threw his hot coffee towards a young worker in anger, causing her skin to burn.
Adrian Foxx appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday where he applied to be dealt with under mental health law after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The 41-year-old entered the Woonona McDonald's drive-through in a white Mercedes G-Class Wagon with his family, before their flight for an interstate holiday, and placed an order about 6am on Saturday, September 23.
Foxx was handed a hot coffee and bottle of water as the young worker explained the rest of his order was being prepared before directing him to the waiting bay. He declined to move and remained in the drive-through until 6.16am.
The worker repeated the request, causing Foxx to fire up and express his frustration in having to wait. His partner, in the front passenger seat, called the worker a "rude bitch".
Foxx was told he would not be served if he and his passenger were abusive, and in response, he threw the hot coffee out of his window.
The coffee spilled over the victim's clothing and skin, causing immediate searing pain. She sustained a burn on her right forearm which became significantly inflamed.
Tendered court documents state: "The victim has been unable to return to work for several days following the incident due to the physical and emotional trauma of this incident."
Meanwhile, Foxx drove "hastily" away from the restaurant and missed his flight at Sydney airport.
Two hours later, he called the restaurant and asked for the victim's name so he could apologise in person.
Police attended the store and reviewed CCTV footage which captured the incident. Officers contacted Foxx and he presented himself to Wollongong Police Station.
In court, Foxx's defence lawyer argued he had longstanding trauma stemming from his parents exiling him from Lebanon at age 15 due to his truancy at school.
He was diagnosed with depression and was undergoing increased stress which built up at the time of the incident due to a toxic relationship - coupled with the "extreme anxiety" that the flight was going to be missed.
Magistrate Chris McRobert acknowledged Foxx would have been stressed, however, refused to deal with the matter on mental health grounds.
"Other people who have absolutely no history with mental health issues lose their temper ... part of being a civilised being is that you try and maintain your rage," the magistrate said.
"All I'm seeing is somebody who was fairly stressed at the time, who probably snapped at his partner's inappropriate behaviour towards staff."
The magistrate added Foxx holds a pilot licence and manages businesses, indicating a high level of adequate functioning. He also accepted he was reckless in throwing the cup, and didn't intend for it to hit the worker.
Foxx was handed a two-year conditional release order, with no conviction recorded.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.