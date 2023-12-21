Investment banker Mark Williams and his art director wife Sallie Williams have sold their property near Gerringong, which offers ocean views and equine facilities.
The home, located at 70 Toolijooa Road, Toolijooa sold earlier this week for an undisclosed price.
The 49.78-hectare property 'Palm Vale' features a four-bedroom, four-bathroom homestead, a swimming pool and entertaining area as well as an outdoor kitchen and horse barn.
The home was reportedly built in the late 1800s by a Belgium boat builder.
The selling agent, Deborah Cullen from Cullen Royle declined to comment on the sale when contacted by the Mercury.
CoreLogic records show the property sold after 77 days on the market, and had been listed for sale for $10 million.
However, the Mercury understands the sale price was between $8 million and $9 million.
Records show the property previously sold in 2017 for $2.8 million.
According to the marketing, the current Local Environmental Plan allows for a secondary dwelling subject to council consent and restrictions.
The farm offers ocean and coastline views from the elevated hillside, and the land is approximately 90 per cent cleared and sown to pastures and crops.
Other features include a six-stable barn shed with tack room, feed room and wash bay plus an outdoor arena; garage with custom-built storage, sink and second laundry; steel cattle yards; 125,000-litre underground concrete rainwater tank; and produce/vegetable gardens.
According to the marketing, the old dairy building provides an opportunity to utilise as a home office, creative space, and additional storage areas.
The Williams' had extended and upgraded the property during their ownership. They upgraded the 1800s farmhouse into a luxury boutique-style residence.
The property carries 60 Angus breeders, and also features a semi-tropical rainforest on the crown of the hill.
CoreLogic records show other recent sales in the suburb, population 103, include 156 Toolijooa Road, Toolijooa for $2.7 million; and 250 Toolijooa Road, Toolijooa for $6.2 million.
This week's sale follows the news that an Australian couple based in London purchased a seaside estate on the South Coast, sight unseen, for close to $11 million.
The sale followed an 18-month-long campaign.
Macquarie Group executive David Roseman and his wife Sue, an interior designer, are the new owners of the 14-hectare Bermagui property known as 'Nerimbah'.
The secluded home, located on Tathra Bermagui Road, was listed for sale in mid-2022 with price expectations in the vicinity of $11 million.
Selling agent Robert Tacheci, of Marshall and Tacheci, confirmed the property sold for a price "very close to the advertised figure".
