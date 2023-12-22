Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Dumped swim school threatens legal action over Corrimal pool backflip

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated December 22 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Confusion continues at Corrimal pool with the operator for swimming lessons in 2024 having its licence taken away by Wollongong City Council. Picture by Anna Warr
Confusion continues at Corrimal pool with the operator for swimming lessons in 2024 having its licence taken away by Wollongong City Council. Picture by Anna Warr

The winner of the licence for swimming lessons at Corrimal pool is considering legal action after its contract was cancelled at the last minute.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.