Dumped swim school threatens legal action over Corrimal pool backflip

The winner of the licence for swimming lessons at Corrimal pool is considering legal action after its contract was cancelled at the last minute.
In October, Wollongong City Council announced EC Sportz had been chosen through a quotations process as the new licence holder for swimming lessons at Corrimal pool.
That touched off a firestorm of opposition, mainly from Corrimal Swim Club members who had been training with the current licence holder Tracey Walters for years.
However, despite winning the contract and having that decision reconfirmed following an investigation by the council, EC Sportz has seen it taken away from them.
The contract was due to begin on January 1, 2024, and EC Sportz had already been taking reservations for lessons in 2024.
Instead, the existing licence holder will continue in the position, with swim school participants notified via email that they will continue providing lessons and training.
"On December 19, at midday, EC Sportz received unexpected notification that it would not be the tender provider, without any substantiated evidence, except for hearsay," a statement from EC Sportz read.
"The following day, December 20, the current provider began advertising."
The statement noted EC Sportz had more than "20 years of professional experience and qualifications in all aspects of swimming".
The statement said EC Sportz was not happy with the way the council had handled the tender process.
"This unforeseen development has left many individuals disappointed, particularly those eagerly awaiting EC Sportz and those anticipating positive changes and new cultural perspectives," the statement said.
"In response, EC Sportz has engaged its legal team and is prepared to contest this decision.
"Furthermore, EC Sportz is committed to conducting a thorough investigation into this matter. Simultaneously, a petition will be launched to allow those affected to voice their concerns."
A council spokeswoman confirmed that the current licence holder will continue operations the pool next year.
"Wollongong City Council has decided not to enter into a new licence at this time," the spokeswoman said.
"We are progressing with the quotation process and while this is under way, Corrimal Swim Squad will continue to deliver a full suite of services to the community in the interim.
"Council has had discussions and provided advice directly to EC Sportz which explains Council's decision.
"As the licencing considerations are of a commercial nature, it's not appropriate to make further comment at this time.''
The Corrimal Swim Club was contacted but declined to comment until the matter was finalised.
