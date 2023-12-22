The blockbuster films you can watch at Wollongong's Sunset Cinema

Wollongong Botanic Garden is getting set to play host to the popular Sunset Cinema from Thursday, January 11.
The latest season of the outdoor cinema offers a stacked program of new releases and old favourites.
Highlights include the Barbie movie, the latest version of Roald Dahl classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - Wonka and The Dry 2.
Crowd pleasers like Mean Girls the Musical, 10 Things I Hate About You, Dirty Dancing and Top Gun: Maverick are also planned.
For the the kids, there's the animated Trolls Band Together, Wish, and Migration.
Pack a picnic or grab dinner and drinks from one of the food trucks before sitting down to enjoy a movie under the stars.
Gates open 6.30pm, with the movie screening from last light. Tickets on sale here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.