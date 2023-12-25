Ty Oxley continues to be the Illawarra's great hope of Sydney to Hobart glory

For a number of years, Ty Oxley has been Wollongong's great hope in the annual Sydney to Hobart race.
Part of the LawConnect team that competes in the race, Oxley will look to go one better than what he and the team managed to do in 2022.
Law Connect - owned and skippered by Christian Beck - finished in second position behind Andoo Comanche in what was a two-boat chase down the River Derwent in a late finish to the race in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The victory confirmed fourth line honours for Andoo Comanche.
Oxley and his team finished a little over 20 minutes after Comanche, with a time of one day, 12 hours, 23 minutes and 19 seconds.
It's a familiar story for Oxley. It's been seven years since Oxley last celebrated victory at Constitution Dock and he's had a number of near misses since.
But he is as confident as ever that glory will return to LawConnect this year.
"We had a good hit out with the Australian Maxi Series. We beat Comanche and actually beat them over the line in a couple of races and then we won the Big Boat Day," Oxley said.
"It just builds the confidence in the team and we're really happy with where we're at at this stage of the game."
He added that the team had reflected quite a bit on the 2022 edition of the famous race.
"We weren't that far behind Comanche last year. Obviously that's our biggest rival," Oxley continued.
"Comanche is faster than us. It's just a given their boat is quicker than ours. But if we sail our boat with no mistakes, we can beat them. I guess that's what we've been working on is sailing a flawless race every time we hit the water and we showed that in the Big Boat Race, we had no mistakes.
"It was probably the best crew work we've ever seen. So if we can do that again on Boxing Day, who knows? The boat's going well. The weather patterns at the moment are completely different to what we've sort of seen over the previous years. We've been having these really hot days and then suddenly changes that last for longer than they normally do.
"It's a bit of unstable weather at the moment, so anything can happen."
The Sydney to Hobart will begin at 1pm AEDT and traditionally proceeds over the next three to four days.
