The sale of a luxurious property at Dunmore has set a new residential sale price record for the suburb, just days before Christmas.
The property at 8 Fuller Drive, Dunmore sold for $3,750,000 on Friday, after previously failing to sell under the hammer.
Set within the exclusive Dunmore Lakes enclave, the single-level ranch-style residence sits on 1.14 hectares.
The result is also a new residential price record for the southern Illawarra suburb.
According to CoreLogic records, the previous residential sale price record for Dunmore was $2.9 million, set in 2021 with the sale of 6 Fuller Drive.
The home was passed in at auction earlier this week with a vendor's bid.
The selling agents were Amanda Bonnici and Cooper Askew from Ray White Shellharbour City.
Ms Bonnici said it sold to a Kiama-based buyer, who was one of the registered bidders at the auction.
"It's such a unique home, and they liked the remoteness of it," she said.
"There's also the location, being in a secluded area. It feels like you're in the middle of nowhere in a rural area with no neighbours, but it's closer to everything than you might think.
"It's also definitely an entertainers' house; it's been built with entertaining in mind."
Records show the property previously sold in 1997 for $200,000.
The home contains four bedrooms, including three spacious bedroom suites with ensuite bathrooms.
The fourth bedroom can serve a guest room or a home office space.
Other features include an expansive open living and dining area; built-in bar; bifold doors that showcase views of the escarpment; a kitchen with high-end finishes; and butler's pantry.
"A spectacular pool awaits, providing commanding views of the majestic mountains that form a picturesque backdrop to this residence," the marketing states.
There's also a pool house with versatile uses. Featuring electric blinds, it can transform from a sunlit poolside environment to a darkened media room.
Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.