Luxurious property at Dunmore sets new sale price record

Updated December 22 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 3:31pm
The home at 8 Fuller Drive, Dunmore sold on Friday. Picture: Supplied
The sale of a luxurious property at Dunmore has set a new residential sale price record for the suburb, just days before Christmas.

