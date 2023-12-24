Meet the Australian Indiana Jones chasing fossils under Sea Cliff Bridge

A Wollongong history hunter has used fossils found under the Sea Cliff Bridge to help understand a mass extinction event that struck the earth about 252 million years ago.
University of Wollongong Senior Professor Guang Shi was delighted to be able to use ancient evidence found so close to home, in Bulli coal, for his work studying a global catastrophe.
A late-Permian Era event which wiped out about 90 per cent of all species on Earth, including animals, insects, plants, and fungi, is the subject of the work published by a team of scientists including Professor Shi and his colleague Dr Sangmin Li from UOW's School of Earth, Atmospheric and Life Sciences.
Protracted global warming and major volcanic activity caused mass deforestation and killed off most land-based life extinct, followed by marine life.
Using fossil and geological records drawn from the western and eastern coasts of Australia, including directly under the Sea Cliff Bridge at Coalcliff, the researchers determined the mass death of plants, most likely caused by a warming Earth, led to widespread and devastating erosion on land.
"It's a very rare and unique opportunity as a palaeontologist," Professor Shi said.
"We spend a lot of time in the field around the world - we don't normally have such a great opportunity close to home.
"Wollongong, particularly near the Sea Cliff Bridge, presents itself as such a wonderful outcrop - it has to be one of the best of its kind.
"I have seen many similar rock sections around the world for the same time period, but this one has to be one of the best because of the quality of the exposure.
"We are very fortunate in where we are and, and having access to such a high quality outcrop exposure caused by erosion.
"The bridge is built on that foundation [and] although the general access to the section is a difficult one, once you are there you have to admire the quality.
"It's being washed by waves all the time [so] the face of the outcrop is so fresh all the time. It's better than a textbook, to be honest."
Colleagues in the US have dated some of the volcanic ash preserved in the rocks at Coalcliff and were able to prove with high precision the geological age, and vitally, the timeline of events.
That is, that a heated earth cleared the land of forests, which in turn devastated marine ecosystems.
"So we now know precisely at what time that mass extinction happened," Professor Shi said.
"On the global scale and on the geological time scale, it was rapid, very rapid."
When the Mercury met Professor Shi he cut a swashbuckling figure on the edge of the cliff track leading underneath the Sea Cliff Bridge, prompting thoughts of Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford's daring and wry movie archaeologist from the series led by Raiders of the Lost Ark.
A leather bush hat had replaced the film hero's famous fedora - and the rocks studied by Professor Shi move a lot slower than the rolling boulders which pursue Dr Jones.
But Professor Shi didn't mind the analogy, saying he was hunting not artefacts but equally precious knowledge - and his work probably involved more risky environments.
"I like that - I've watched the Jones movies several times," he said.
"I'm not too far away from that ... but perhaps palaeontology involves even more rough and ready fieldwork, risky environments.
"If my memory serves me correctly Indiana Jones was a story about searching for something precious. In palaeontology, my mission is to look for geological evidence for things that happened a long, long time ago.
"So we have some similarities there."
