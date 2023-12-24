Illawarra Mercury
Meet the Australian Indiana Jones chasing fossils under Sea Cliff Bridge

Ben Langford
Updated December 24 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 5:20pm
Professor Guang Shi on the track leading below the Sea Cliff Bridge. Picture by Adam McLean.
A Wollongong history hunter has used fossils found under the Sea Cliff Bridge to help understand a mass extinction event that struck the earth about 252 million years ago.

