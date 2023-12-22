Utter delight as platypus sightings on the rise north of Wollongong

It was an ambitious plan but six months on, there's celebrations as more and more platypus sightings north of Wollongong are recorded.
Six months after the historic reintroduction of platypuses to Royal National Park, on Wollongong's northern outskirts, the iconic Australian animals are thriving in their new habitat.
Ten platypuses were released to the Royal National Park in May, after being locally extinct for 50 years.
Each has an acoustic tag which pings listening receivers up and down the rivers of the Royal.
The latest data show nine of the 10 new animals are adapting well to their environment.
The 10th is even more adventurous than experts thought and has travelled beyond the team's tracking capabilities. It's something she's done before, and the team is confident she is exploring creeks she has previously visited.
There are plans for comprehensive surveys next year to assess the breeding success and overall health of the platypus population.
The project is a collaboration between the Platypus Conservation Initiative (UNSW Sydney), WWF-Australia, NSW National Parks Wildlife Service and Taronga Conservation Society.
