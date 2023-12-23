Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Health forces Jimmy Barnes out of Kiama Red Hot Summer Tour for second time

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
December 24 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jimmy Barnes (left) earlier in the week, and (right) with Teddy 25 days post-operation. Pictures from Facebook.
Jimmy Barnes (left) earlier in the week, and (right) with Teddy 25 days post-operation. Pictures from Facebook.

Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes has returned home from hospital after open heart surgery, but he won't be performing at the upcoming Red Hot Summer Tour in Kiama while the Batemans Bay gig has been cancelled altogether.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.