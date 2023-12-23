Driver in 70s ploughs through fence and into Coniston garage

A driver has ploughed through a fence and into a residences garage in Coniston, miraculously escaping injury even after she went airborne for at least two metres.
Paramedics were called to the incident at Bridge Street to treat the driver - a woman aged 76 - about 11am on Saturday.
The woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
It is understood she was conducting a U-turn on a long driveway when her vehicle "launched" off a concrete retaining wall and went across the residences backyard.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Norm Rees said the driver went airborne for "at least two to three metres" before ploughing through the side of the garage.
The garage is now structurally unsound, with the main posts and various items inside like a motorcycle left crushed.
The occupants of the home were all inside at the time and no one was injured.
Insp Rees said if the car had gone through the wall of the garage and ended up crashing into the petrol station behind the property, the outcome could have been "massively" different.
"Travelling at that speed, doing the amount of damage ... and not getting any physical injuries - should she have travelled through that last wall - it could've been a completely different outcome," he said.
Emergency crews are on the scene. The vehicle remains embedded in the garage.
